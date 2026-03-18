Twilio and PGA of America Announce Strategic Multi-Year Partnership to Transform the Lifelong Journey for Golfers

The PGA of America and Twilio , the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced a new multi-year strategic partnership . The agreement designates Twilio as the “Exclusive Cloud Communications Partner” of the PGA of America, PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Senior PGA Championship through 2028.

An existing Twilio customer, the PGA of America uses Twilio’s technology to connect with its 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals and the broader golf community through personalized conversations powered by contextual data and unified member profiles. With this new partnership, the PGA of America will extend its use of Twilio’s platform and products — including Twilio Segment (Customer Data Platform), Twilio SendGrid (Email), and Twilio Flex (Cloud Contact Center) — to better use contextual data to deepen relationships and optimize communications across every member touchpoint.

“Today, the PGA of America uses Twilio’s communication tools as the backbone for serving our 30,000 members,” said Kevin Scott, CTO, PGA of America. “As we build our centralized, bespoke CRM and lifecycle marketing platform, Twilio’s infrastructure and technology will help us move beyond transactional communications, to deep connections with full visibility into each member’s lifelong journey in golf.”

The strategic partnership builds on Twilio’s sports and entertainment partnerships with AEG and Chelsea Football Club, both focused on creating meaningful, data-driven connections with audiences.

“By unifying communications and contextual data, Twilio’s platform provides the infrastructure that turns every interaction between PGA Professionals and golfers into a memorable moment,” said Chris Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, Twilio. “Imagine a golfer receiving a personalized message from their PGA Coach with detailed swing analysis, a tailored practice plan, and a word of encouragement for an upcoming round. That’s the kind of seamless, human-to-human engagement that builds passionate golfers and lifelong customers.”

As part of the strategic collaboration, the PGA of America will implement Twilio’s technology to:

Personalize Member Journeys: Create unique member profiles that tap into real-time, contextual data for personalized communications across channels throughout their lifelong journeys as PGA Professionals.

Innovate Coaching Experiences: Develop a smart matching engine with real-time data and communication tools that connects every golfer to the right coaching offering, ensuring a successful journey with golf.

Connect the Golf Community: By creating a single, unified profile for millions of players, parents, coaches, and fans, the PGA of America will eliminate digital friction, making it easier than ever for the community to register for events, access coaching resources, and follow the sport they love.

Drive Champ Chirps Messaging Experience: Enable PGA Championship officials to communicate effectively with staff via priority SMS messages throughout Championship week.

The partnership will feature hospitality and prominent brand visibility for Twilio at the PGA of America’s flagship events, including:

The 2026 Senior PGA Championship scheduled for April 16-19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

The 2026 PGA Championship played May 11-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship contested June 25-28 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

Kevin Scott, CTO, PGA of America will also participate in a keynote fireside chat at Twilio’s flagship customer event, SIGNAL – taking place in San Francisco on May 6-7, 2026. SIGNAL brings together developers, business leaders, and innovators from industry-leading companies for two days of networking and hands-on learning.