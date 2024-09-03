Two Tips From Scottie Scheffler's 2024 Season You Can Use to Improve

The golf world has gotten rather accustomed to Scottie Scheffler's remarkable performances this year, haven't we?

After another impressive victory at the TOUR Championship, Scheffler has won seven times in 2024, including victories at the Masters and The Players, and only finished outside the top 15 on three occasions in 18 starts. Add in arguably his best play of the year at the Paris Olympics, coming from six shots behind at the start of the final round to nab the gold medal, and we're talking about one of the most dominant seasons in golf since Tiger Woods.



Yet there's a lot we can learn from Scottie's remarkable year that we can apply to our own games. To start, try incorporating the following two drills into your practice routine:

1. Putting Drill: Emulate Scheffler's Putting Precision

Set up a putting drill to enhance precision and consistency on the greens. Place a tee in the ground at 3, 6 and 9 feet from the hole. Practice holing putts from each distance, focusing on maintaining a smooth and consistent stroke. By copying Scheffler's rededication to improve his putting precision this past year, we can improve our performance on the greens.

Another drill you can do to work on making more putts under pressure is this great drill from PGA Coach David Bach

2. Iron Play Drill: Develop Pinpoint Accuracy

Setting targets on the driving range can create a handy and powerful drill for developing precise iron play. Choose multiple targets at varying distances on the range and work on hitting specific yardages with all your irons, through the bag. Focus on achieving accuracy and distance control, mirroring Scheffler's approach to iron play. This drill will help you improve your ability to hit precise iron shots on the course.

Another awesome drill to try focuses on proper rotation which is critical for good ballstriking. PGA Coach Abby Parsons shows us more:

Scottie Scheffler's approach to the game and dominance in 2024 can be a source of inspiration and learning for golfers looking to elevate their game. These two drills offer practical and effective methods for refining our putting and iron play, allowing us to feel better equipped, and ready to improve our game.



By embracing Scheffler's qualities and incorporating targeted drills into our practice routines, we can all strive for continuous improvement. This approach can make us feel optimistic about unlocking our potential in practice and, more importantly, on the course!

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.