U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark to Make U.S. Ryder Cup Team Debut

Have a year, Wyndham Clark.

On the heels of his first major championship title in Los Angeles at the U.S. Open, the 29-year-old will be making his Ryder Cup debut this fall in Rome alongside Scottie Scheffler and 10 other players who will compose the U.S. Team.

Clark earned the second automatic qualifier spot (Scheffler was the first) after his standout play in 2023, which included a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, a U.S. Open title and seven top 10 finishes on the PGA TOUR.

“Since I started my journey in golf, I've had a goal of making a U.S. Ryder Cup Team,” Clark said. "I know Zach is going to put us in the best position to win, and I can't wait to take on this challenge alongside a great group of individuals and bring the Ryder Cup back home to America.”