Category - Major Events

U.S. Team Arrives in Rome for Ryder Cup

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

The 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team.

Ciao, Ryder Cup week!
The United States Team has officially stepped foot on Italian soil with the Ryder Cup they claimed two years ago at Whistling Straits, which means, it's official.
The 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country is here.
The U.S. Team took an overnight flight and landed in Rome on Monday, with their significant others in tow, ready to take on the Europeans. And they brought the most important luggage item, too.
Captain Johnson went right to work with a press conference alongside Europe's Captain, Luke Donald.
More to come on the first day of the Ryder Cup!

