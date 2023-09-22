Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
U.S. Team Unveils Freedom Flow Mullets in Advance of Ryder Cup

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Perhaps we should've seen it coming when Sam Burns wore this T-shirt a few weeks ago:
Sam Burns.
Because now, the mullet is multiplying on the U.S. Ryder Cup Team as they get ready for the 2023 matches at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next week.
Brooks Koepka hinted that he was getting a haircut this week, and he delivered:
Burns joined him with his own patriotic spin:
The mullets will be on full display as Koepka, Burns and the 10 other U.S. players look to win consecutive Ryder Cups . . . and their first European victory in three decades.

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

