U.S. Team Unveils Freedom Flow Mullets in Advance of Ryder Cup

Perhaps we should've seen it coming when Sam Burns wore this T-shirt a few weeks ago:

Sam Burns.

Because now, the mullet is multiplying on the U.S. Ryder Cup Team as they get ready for the 2023 matches at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next week.

Brooks Koepka hinted that he was getting a haircut this week, and he delivered:

Burns joined him with his own patriotic spin:

The mullets will be on full display as Koepka, Burns and the 10 other U.S. players look to win consecutive Ryder Cups . . . and their first European victory in three decades.