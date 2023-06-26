Use the PGA Value Guide to Trade-In for Cash Towards Equipment With Major Results

Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, and PGA Professional Michael Block (above) all had top performances at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill last month. Trade-in your current equipment using the PGA Value Guide to upgrade to the products they had in-play at this year’s majors. When you trade in your current equipment, you’ll receive cash or credit towards your next purchase.

When you choose the PGA Value Guide to calculate your trade-in value, you can trust that you are getting the highest values in the industry, guaranteed. The process is simple: enter your equipment into our site and collect the trade-in value.

To make the most of your equipment, talk to your local PGA Professional about finding the best gear for you; their fittings and expertise will ensure you find the right equipment. If you’re looking for an online purchasing option, GlobalGolf.com has plenty of new and pre-owned golf club offerings to browse, along with a USelect, an equipment recommendation engine.



Here are a few excellent options you can use trade-in value for:

Srixon ZX5 LS MKII – Brooks Koepka



The 2023 PGA Champion gamed this driver at Oak Hill, and it’s easy to see why.

When you compare Srixon ZX5 versus ZX5 MK II drivers or Srixon ZX7 vs. ZX7 Mk II

drivers, for example, you’ll see stronger and faster iterations of the previous

season’s technologies.

Srixon Golf has leveraged ball speed improvements to increase your distance,

especially off the tee. The 2023 Srixon drivers use the Rebound Frame’s Dual Flex

Zones to create an even hotter clubface. The Rebound Frame technology was seen

in the previous season’s models, though this iteration is stronger with the Dual Flex

Zones increasing energy efficiencies.

A proprietary clubhead design, the Star Frame Crown ensures your ideal trajectory

on every drive. Made of thin titanium, the Srixon driver crowns are light yet strong.

Weight positioning is also aimed to give you the best spin for your swing speed off

the tee.

Ping G425 LST Driver – Viktor Hovland

Hovland finished tied for second at Oak Hill and the PING G425 LST driver was a big part of it. The club is focused on delivering low spin, and decreasing a ball’s spin will give you more distance when you have a higher swing speed. This model is great for lower handicap golfers who have been popping the ball up in the air.

Another advantage to this model is the adjustable center of gravity (CG) allowing you to better customize your ball flight. Finally, the internal dragonfly design gives the driver a high moment of inertia (MOI), increasing the chances the club face will end up square on impact.

If you want the forgiveness of the MAX, but also need Low Spin Technology, you

should opt for the PING G425 LST driver.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver – Michael Block

What more can you say about the Southern California PGA Member? He was the talk

of Rochester during the 2023 PGA Championship.

Block, the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, put the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver in play at Oak Hill, which is one of the first drivers using advanced carbon technology. It employs an aerodynamic shape like the original Stealth and its face has the same nanotexture that helps create friction at impact and improves overall launch and spin. And we can’t forget to note the pure sound that turned all the Tour players’ heads - a change in material definitely didn’t hurt that glorious sound at impact.

The main difference is that the Stealth Plus driver has a Sliding Weight Track, so you can customize the ball flight by adjusting the weights to create your ideal launch and trajectory.

While the TaylorMade Stealth driver is for a high handicapper, the Stealth Plus driver is best suited for mid to low handicap golfers who know exactly what they want in their ball flight and are looking for the right TaylorMade drivers to help them achieve that