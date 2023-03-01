Trade In Your Clubs for the Newest Golf Equipment with the PGA Value Guide

Did you know that the current golf equipment you have in your golf bag now can help you buy new products for less? When you trade-in your current equipment, you’ll receive cash or credit towards your next purchase.

And when you choose the PGA Value Guide to calculate your trade-in value, you can trust that you are getting the highest values in the industry, guaranteed. The process is simple: enter your equipment into our site and collect the trade-in value.

Trading in your old equipment for new offerings from Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno and Titleist is seamless through the PGA Value Guide.

®, an equipment recommendation engine. To make the most of your equipment, talk to your local PGA Professional about finding the best gear for you; their fittings and expertise will ensure you find the right equipment. If you’re looking for an online purchasing option, GlobalGolf.com has plenty of new and pre-owned golf club offerings to browse, along with USelect, an equipment recommendation engine.

Here are a few of the new equipment options that you can upgrade to this season:

Callaway Paradym Driver

Callaway Golf's new Paradym wood line (photo courtesy of Callaway Golf).

The reason why Callaway Golf has named its 2023 line Paradym is derived from the fact they have shifted the paradigm for all golfers with their new technology.

Callaway went back to the basics and created a completely new design, in large part thanks to their famous Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology. The Paradym clubhead will certainly look different compared to previous seasons’ models.

When you compare the Callaway Paradym versus Rogue ST drivers, you’ll notice a different clubhead and a hotter clubface. Their Jailbreak technology is still present, though this line’s system is designed with A.I.

Cobra AeroJet Driver

A Demo & Fitting Day attendee learns more about the Aerojet woods during a visit to the Cobra Golf area at Orange County National Golf Center on Jan. 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

The AeroJet line is Cobra Golf’s next iteration of equipment. PWR-Bridge weighting is one of the most recent innovations hitting Cobra’s golf clubs, and the AeroJet line puts it to great use. This cutting-edge weight design offers better sound and feel off the tee while an enhanced face design improves distance on your next drive.

The PWR-Shell Face design includes a customized face insert, delivering even more flexibility across a wider face. This enables the ball to fly both faster and higher than before. H.O.T Face Technology has advanced its use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (A.I.) to improve in the AeroJet line. H.O.T stands for “Highly Optimized Topology.”

Mizuno JPX 923 Tour Irons

The Mizuno JPX 923 iron family (photo courtesy of Mizuno Golf).

JPX Tour reigns supreme as Mizuno’s most played iron model in professional golf. The JPX 923 Tour still features a one-piece Grain Flow Forged body, now with a copper underlay to improve sound and feel at impact.

A new V-Chassis design produces a narrower top line and sole, as well as a more rounded trailing edge to create a cleaner turf interaction. Shorter blade lengths and a more compact design from the 6 iron to the gap wedge gives you precision where it’s most needed. The non-reflective, chrome plated finishing reduces bright sun glare. You can also check out the JPX 923 Forged and Hot Metal Irons.

Titleist TSR2 Driver

The new TSR2 driver from Titleist (photo courtesy of Titleist).

The Titleist TSR2 Driver represents a new, refined approach to the Titleist Speed Project. Building off the success of the TSi line, TSR drivers are built to be faster, straighter and longer off the tee. Maximum speed and stability provides premium tour performance with improved aerodynamics. The new Multi-Plateau VFT Face maximizes ball speed and distance.

There are three drivers in the Titleist TSR line in addition to the TSR2. Those models include the TSR1, TSR3, and TSR4 all designed with slight variations so you can dial in which option is best for you.

Now that you have an eye on the newest golf gear that is available, calculate the trade-in value of your current equipment and upgrade your bag today!