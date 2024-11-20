Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Vibez Golf Club Raced Around ‘The Swing’ at PGA Frisco, powered by Lexus

Published on

Have you ever wanted to know, does your 40-yard-dash time help out on the golf course?
If you have, we've got the answer… well, maybe.
2-time NFL Pro Bowler and NCAA All-American Melvin Gordon, Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale and a few of their best friends, former Wisconsin Badgers football players, had a chance to find out.
Vibez Golf Club took on ‘The Swing’ at PGA Frisco - all powered by Lexus.
