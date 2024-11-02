Get Better at Putting: Try These Six Tips to Improve Your Stroke

Golf is often described as a game of inches, and nowhere is this more evident than on the greens.

through two rounds, Hana Wakimoto has showcased a putting performance that many golfers dream of emulating if only once in their lifetime. With only 51 putts over two rounds, her precision and poise on the putting surface indicate her prowess with the flatstick. Leading the LPGA TOTO Japan Classic through two rounds, Hana Wakimoto has showcased a putting performance that many golfers dream of emulating if only once in their lifetime. With only 51 putts over two rounds, her precision and poise on the putting surface indicate her prowess with the flatstick.

Drawing inspiration from her exceptional play, let's delve into some fundamental tips and innovative drills to elevate your putting game.

1. Read the Greens with Precision

Understanding the topography of the greens is pivotal. Hana demonstrates exceptional skill in reading breaks and slopes. Make walking around your putt line a ritual to help you gauge the gradient from multiple angles. Observe the grass's grain and any subtle dips to anticipate how your ball will travel.

2. Maintain a Consistent Tempo

Wakimoto's putting stroke has helped get into a position to win this weekend.

Consistency in your stroke tempo is critical to gaining a reliable roll, much like Hana's rhythmic putts. Practice with a metronome to find a tempo that suits your natural stroke. A consistent tempo leads to consistent results, especially under pressure.

3. Visualize Success

Before Hana strikes the ball, her mind is already visualizing the ball, finding the bottom of the cup. Develop a routine of visualizing the entire journey of your putt before you take your stance. Imagine the speed, line, and perfect conclusion to your stroke.

4. Focus on the Throughstroke

A solid follow-through is a testament to confidence and commitment. Hana ensures her putter finishes smoothly towards her intended line. Practice finishing each putt with your eyes following the ball's path; this reinforces a complete follow-through.

Two Gamified Putting Drills

1. The Putting Arcade

Transform your practice green into a mini-golf arcade. Set up three "zones" at increasing distances from the hole (e.g., 5, 10, and 15 feet). Allocate points for sinking putts from each zone (e.g., 5 points for close, 10 for medium, and 15 for long). Each practice session becomes a fun challenge to beat your high score, encouraging focus and consistency under simulated competitive conditions.

2. The Treasure Hunt Challenge

Choose several different holes around the practice green, each representing a "treasure" target that varies in value with the difficulty of the putt. Designate specific putts to collect each treasure by holing out from various distances and breaks. Compete with a friend to see who can collect all the treasures first, introducing an element of strategy as you decide the best order to tackle each location. This drill enhances your ability to handle diverse putting scenarios with ease and creativity.

Embrace the Art of Putting

Hana Wakimoto's stellar putting so far this week in Japan stands as a perfect example of what focused practice and mental tenacity can achieve. Implementing these fundamental tips and engaging in creative drills can significantly enhance your putting skills. Embrace the journey, enjoy the process, and perhaps you'll find yourself leading your next tournament, just like Hanna.