Waialae Country Club: Where Paradise Meets Championship Golf

Plenty of golf courses claim to be “paradise,” but Waialae Country Club in East Honolulu actually delivers on that promise without even trying. Sitting right at sea level, this place has been the real deal since 1927, and it just gets better with age.

What makes Waialae special isn’t just the palm trees swaying in the breeze or the fact that you’re playing golf in Hawaii (though that certainly doesn’t hurt). It’s that this course has serious pedigree. Seth Raynor designed it, and if you know anything about golf architecture, that name should make your ears perk up. The guy was a legend, and Waialae remains one of his masterpieces in the Pacific.

The Course: A Beautiful Beast

From the championship tees, Waialae stretches out to 7,125 yards of pure challenge. Par 72. Course rating of 74.6. Slope rating of 141. Those numbers aren’t just statistics. They’re a warning label. This course will test every club in your bag and probably a few shots you didn’t know you had.

What stands out about Waialae is that it’s not trying to beat you up just for the sake of it. The course plays fair if you play smart. From the member tees at 6,456 yards, it’s still plenty of golf (71.8 rating, 136 slope), but it becomes more about strategy than just bombing it as far as you can.

The greens are Tifdwarf Bermuda, which putt true and fast. The fairways? They overseed with winter ryegrass, giving you that perfect lie you dream about. When the PGA Tour rolls into town each January for the Sony Open, they actually flip the nines, finishing at what’s normally the front nine. That dogleg ninth hole becomes the dramatic 18th, and it’s a heck of a finishing hole.

The History: Legends That Endure

The name Wai’alae comes from Hawaiian words meaning “spring water of the mud hen.” Back in the 1830s and 1840s, there was a secret artesian spring that only an elderly couple knew about. King Kamehameha III himself drank from it. By the twentieth century, the location became lost to time. Not a bad conversation starter on the first tee.

The course has hosted professional golf since 1965, when it debuted as the Hawaiian Open. These days, it’s the Sony Open in Hawaii, and it’s become the first full-field PGA Tour event of every calendar year. That means after the winners-only Tournament of Champions wraps up on Maui, the entire Tour descends on Waialae to start the season for real.

The Champions: A Who’s Who of Golf

The names on Waialae’s trophy tell you everything you need to know about this place. Jack Nicklaus won here in 1974. Ernie Els claimed it twice. Hubert Green, Corey Pavin, Lanny Wadkins. All multiple winners. Jimmy Walker went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

One of the most memorable Waialae moments belongs to Isao Aoki in 1983. The forty-year-old Japanese legend holed out a wedge shot for eagle on the 72nd hole to win by a stroke, becoming Japan’s first-ever PGA Tour winner. The pressure of that moment, representing an entire nation’s golfing hopes, and he sticks it in the hole. That’s the kind of drama this course produces.

Then there’s John Huston in 1998, who shot 28-under par to break Ben Hogan’s scoring record that had stood since 1945. And more recently, Justin Thomas absolutely demolished the place in 2017, shooting a tournament-record 253 (27-under), including a 59 in the first round. The course can be had, but only by the very best on their very best days.

The Experience: Why It Matters

What I appreciate most about Waialae is that it’s remained true to itself. It’s a private club that opens its doors once a year to showcase championship golf at its finest. The course doesn’t need gimmicks or tricks. It’s just solid, strategic golf on a beautiful piece of property.

The par is actually 70 during the Sony Open (compared to the members’ par 72), which tells you something about how the Tour sets it up. They’re not trying to embarrass anyone. They’re trying to create exciting golf. And it works. Year after year, the Sony Open delivers drama, birdies, and moments that remind us why we love this game.

The Bottom Line

If you ever get the chance to play Waialae Country Club, take it. Don’t think twice. This is the kind of course that reminds you why golf is special. The history, the design, the challenge, the beauty. It’s all there, wrapped up in one spectacular package on the shores of Oahu.

And if you can’t play it? Do yourself a favor and watch the Sony Open each January. Seeing the pros navigate Waialae is the next best thing to being there yourself. Just don’t blame me when you start planning a Hawaiian golf trip.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.



