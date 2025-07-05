Want Better Iron Play? Try This Tip From Max Homa

Watching Max Homa in contention once again through 36 holes, this time at the John Deere Classic, is inspiring to see. For those who've followed his journey over the past couple of years, seeing him back in contention on a handful of occasions this season has felt like watching an old friend find their way back home.

Homa's well-documented struggles and subsequent climb back toward elite form continue to offer great real-time examples of persistence. More importantly, for the average golfer, his technical improvements provide a blueprint for better iron play that anyone can follow.

One Secret Behind Homa's Resurgence

The most fascinating aspect of Homa's resurgence isn't just that he's hitting it better—it's how he's hitting it better. Working closely with his PGA Coach John Scott Rattan, Homa has focused intensely on one fundamental concept that separates consistent ball strikers from those who spray it around the course: covering the ball through impact.

This isn't some mystical golf concept reserved for tour pros. It's a mechanical principle that every golfer can understand and implement; however, I'll admit that locking it in may take some time and effort.

What "Covering the Ball" Really Means

When we talk about covering the ball, we're really discussing weight distribution and timing at the moment of truth. Think about the purest iron shots you've hit — the ones that felt effortless yet powerful, where the ball seemed to jump off the clubface with that distinctive crack. In virtually every case, you unconsciously covered the ball, getting your center of mass positioned correctly at impact.

The beauty of covering the ball lies in its simplicity. You're essentially ensuring that your weight moves forward during the downswing, positioning your body's center of mass directly over or slightly ahead of the golf ball at impact.

This forward weight shift creates the negative angle of attack that produces those crisp, divot-after-the-ball contacts we all crave. When you fail to cover the ball—staying back on your right side or falling away from the target—you're fighting physics, and physics always wins.

A Simple Drill to Master Covering the Ball

Here's the easiest way I know to develop the feeling of covering the ball:

Step 1: Set Your Foundation

Grab your 7-iron and set up to a ball on the range. Place a second ball about 4 inches behind your original ball along your target line.

Step 2: Make Practice Swings

Without hitting the ball, make slow swings focusing on two things: getting your center mass, or sternum, over the ball as you approach impact and never getting to the point where you find your sternum hanging back by that second ball.

Step 3: Hit Real Shots

Remove the back ball and hit shots with that same feeling, like you're still avoiding hanging back. A good visual to use is having your belt buckle or belly button move toward the target through impact.

Step 4: Feel the Difference

When you're covering the ball correctly, you'll immediately notice crisper contact and that satisfying "thump" sound. The ball will come out cleaner, and you'll take divots in front of the ball instead of behind it.

That's it. Start with this simple drill and you'll develop the feel within a few swings.

Your Path Forward

What makes Homa's story particularly relevant is that his struggles weren't ever due to a lack of talent or effort—they stemmed from technical issues that crept into his swing over time. Sound familiar?

Most of us develop compensations and bad habits that prevent us from covering the ball effectively. The encouraging news is that with focused practice and attention to this fundamental, improvement comes relatively quickly.

The next time you're on the range, remember Homa's journey back to contention. Focus on that forward weight shift, feel your center of mass moving over the ball, and trust that the club will do its job.

Consistency in iron play isn't about perfect mechanics—it's about repeating the proper fundamentals, and covering the ball sits at the heart of those fundamentals.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can read his weekly column on RG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.