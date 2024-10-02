Watch "Golf Story: The 2024 PGA Championship" and Relive the Drama at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele's first major title. Bryson DeChambeau nipping at his heels. Collin Morikawa seeking a second Wanamaker Trophy. Justin Thomas, of all the places, wanting to win for home. PGA of America Golf Professional Braden Shattuck grinding to make the cut and win Low Club Professional honors . . . and then winning a Philly PGA Section event the next day.

The storylines of the 2024 PGA Championship were out-of-this-world good, creating another classic at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. And for the first time in Championship history, the action on-course and off surrounding the year's second men's major was all captured on camera.

We follow a cast of characters before, during and after the 2024 PGA Championship detailing the build-up to one of golf's biggest events each year. Some are the biggest names in golf, vying for Major Championship glory. There's features players like Shattuck, Jeremy Wells and the PGA of America Golf Professionals competing at Valhalla, showcasing the grind to make the cut on the big stage. Never-before-seen footage ties it all together, showing a side of the PGA Championship golf fans have yet to lay eyes on.

It's time to relive the drama at Valhalla. The PGA of America presents, "Golf Story: The 2024 PGA Championship." Enjoy!