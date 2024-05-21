After Memorable Week at PGA Championship, Braden Shattuck, PGA, Drives Overnight, Breaks Course Record to Win Delaware Valley Open

No sleep, no problem.

Braden Shattuck and his pals piled into one of his friend's trucks on Sunday night in Louisville after the PGA Championship trophy ceremony. Shattuck had just stood on the green next to PGA Champion Xander Schauffele with his Low Club Professional trophy after being one of two PGA of America Members to make the cut at Valhalla.

There was no time to waste though.

With a 2:30 p.m. ET tee time today at the Delaware Valley Open, the crew sped out of the Valhalla parking lot and made the 10-hour overnight trek to Bellewood Country Club in Pottstown, Pennslyvania. And why not continue the fun?

Shattuck shot a bogey-free, eight-birdie 63, breaking Bellewood's course record by two shots and winning the Delaware Valley Open by two over Louis Kelly. A main reason for him making the drive right after the PGA Championship was the Philadelphia PGA Player of the Year points associated with the tournament, as well as it being a Silvercrest Cup qualifer. Shattuck was Player of the Year last year, and the Silvercres Cup is one of the Philadelphia PGA's most lucrative tournaments.

But it's one thing to roll into an event after a normal Sunday. Shattuck's Sunday was not that in the slightest after playing in front of massive crowds in the final round of the PGA Championship. In a similar vein to Schauffele though, when you're playing well . . . it tends to carry over.

"I didn’t get into too much trouble today,” Shattuck, who works as PGA Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania, said of his round. "I had a lot of short clubs in my hand, which made it a little easier, having a 130-yard approach compared to 230 yards at Valhalla. I couldn’t be happier.”

Back in his home state for the the first time in a week, Shattuck could feel the support. From the Rolling Green members to his Director of Golf Scott Chisholm, to Philadelphia PGA staff, his fiancée, family and friends. It was there all week with him at Valhalla from afar, but now back home, after another memorable day on the golf course, it hit him.

"I couldn’t be happier,” Shattuck said “Being on the road for a long time can be hard, and I’m lucky to have everyone around supporting me.”