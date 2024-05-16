Category - Major Events
Watch Michael Block Hit the Opening Tee Shot of the 2024 PGA Championship
Published on
The 2024 PGA Championship is underway from Valhalla Golf Club, and it got off to a classic Kentucky start: "Call to Post," the iconic tunes of the Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Steve Buttleman.
Following that, after a 10 minute fog delay, PGA of America Golf Professional Michael Block got the party started at the first tee, hitting the opening tee shot:
Block is one of 21 PGA of America Golf Professionals in the field this week at the PGA Championship. Follow him, and the rest of the field, with live scoring here!