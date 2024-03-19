Watch "The Long Game" Official Trailer

A new golf movie starring Dennis Quaid is set to be released next month, and it's based on an incredible true story in South Texas.

, is inspired by the book “Mustang Miracle” written by Humberto G. Garcia, and follows the true story of five young Mexican American caddies in 1955 who created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas brush country. Despite outdated and inferior equipment and no professional instruction to begin with, they would go on to compete against wealthy, all-white teams and win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship. "The Long Game," which debuts on April 12 , is inspired by the book “Mustang Miracle” written by Humberto G. Garcia, and follows the true story of five young Mexican American caddies in 1955 who created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas brush country. Despite outdated and inferior equipment and no professional instruction to begin with, they would go on to compete against wealthy, all-white teams and win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

The movie is directed by Julio Quintana and stars Quaid, Jay Hernandez and Cheech Marin. Check out the official trailer below!

