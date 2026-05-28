Watch Wyndham Clark's Swing in 4D

Golfers are used to seeing tour players' swings in slomo when watching on TV. Breaking down their moves bit by bit makes it easier for us to not only understand just how good they are, but potentially learn a ton, too.

Now . . . there's something even better than slomo.

At the 2026 PGA Championship, the PGA of America partnered with Radiant Images, an award-winning technology provider for cinema and immersive solutions, to create 4D renderings of four golfers: Kyle Berkshire, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Min Woo Lee.

Check out Clark's swing here:

Radiant set up their incredible Meridian stage at the back of the Aronimink range that had 56 iPhones capturing swing data from the four players all at once in 4K ProRes Raw.

In short, a ton of data coming through, using T-Mobile's 5G network onsite, and then being rendered by Radiant into a movable, shiftable 4D swing render.