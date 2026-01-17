What Vijay Singh’s Excellence at 62 Can Teach Every Golfer

Yesterday at Waialae Country Club, Vijay Singh did something few expected. At 62, the World Golf Hall of Famer made the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 68 and 70 to finish 2-under par.

Think about that for a second. This wasn’t just a ceremonial round or a walk down memory lane. Singh was up against players half his age, many hitting drives 50 yards farther. And he still outplayed them.

Singh hadn’t made a cut in a regular PGA TOUR event since the 2020 Memorial Tournament, almost six years ago. He’s mostly played on the Champions Tour since 2017, winning five times. But something brought him back, and his performance has lessons every weekend golfer can learn from.

The Numbers Tell a Story

What stands out about Singh’s performance is this: his average drive was only 283 yards, ranking 113th. He lost strokes off the tee, coming in at 99th. By today’s standards, he was far behind in power.

But look at what he did well. Singh gained 1.535 strokes on approach shots (27th in the field) and 1.315 strokes around the green (13th). He made nine birdies through two rounds, tied for 13th in the entire field. His scrambling percentage of 63.64% and sand save rate of 66.67% were both solid.

Singh stuck to his own game. He focused on his strengths and let the younger players worry about their distance.

Tip 1: Identify Your Real Strengths and Build Your Strategy Around Them

The Lesson: Singh knows he can’t outdrive the competition anymore. Instead of fighting that reality, he’s built his game around precision iron play and a deft short game developed over five decades of competition.

Action Steps: Keep track of your stats for five rounds. Record fairways hit, greens in regulation, up-and-downs, as well as putts per round. Be honest with yourself about what the numbers reveal.

Find your two best stats. Maybe you’re very accurate with irons but struggle off the tee. Or maybe your short game often saves you, even if your approach shots are inconsistent.

Plan your course strategy around your strengths. If you’re good at approach shots like Singh, focus on hitting fairways, even if it means using a 3-wood or hybrid. Set yourself up to use your best skills.

Spend extra time practicing your strengths. It might seem odd, but Singh made the cut by excelling at what he does best, not by fixing his driving distance. Make your strengths so solid they help you in tough rounds.

Tip 2: Accept Your Limitations and Play Within Them

The Lesson: Singh isn’t trying to keep up with the kids, and that’s exactly why he’s still competitive. He’s not attempting 300-yard bombs or taking on risky lines that require distance he doesn’t have. He’s playing a different game entirely, one that relies on wisdom over power.

Action Steps: Take an honest look at your physical game. Can you clear a bunker 240 yards away? If not, don’t aim for it. Do you hit your 7-iron 150 yards or 170? Know your actual numbers, not just your goals.

Pick your clubs based on your own game. If others use an 8-iron but you need a 6-iron, use the 6-iron confidently. Singh isn’t embarrassed to use more club, and you shouldn’t be either.

Aim for safer targets and angles. Singh’s 67.86% driving accuracy (tied for 34th) was thanks to smart choices, not risky shots. Go for the wider parts of fairways and greens, and let others try the tough shots.

Focus on smart course management instead of risky shots. Singh had only three bogeys and two doubles in 36 holes because he played safe, percentage golf. Sometimes the best move is to lay up, accept a safe shot, or avoid trouble, even if it means losing a few yards.

The Bigger Picture

Singh’s performance reminds us that golf isn’t just about who hits it farthest. It’s about who makes the best decisions, executes their strengths and avoids the mistakes that lead to big numbers.

You don’t have to be 25 or hit the ball 320 yards to score well. Know your game, play to your strengths, and let them carry you.

That’s a lesson every golfer can use, no matter their age.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.