No More 3-Putts in 2026: This Drill Will Take Your Lag Putting to the Next Level

There's nothing worse than grinding over a par putt because you blew your birdie putt right past the hole.

A lot of a golfer's score comes on the green, it can truly make or break your round. Yet, when you go to the practice range, there are a lot of players who after hitting their irons and woods, walk right past the putting green and on to the course or parking lot. And then they ask, why is putting so hard and why do I make so many bogeys.

Practice is the key.

2026 is the year of no three-putts, so it's time to make a stop at the putting green to dial in your speed control and PGA Coach Ethan McCallister has the perfect drill to help do it.