Category - Amateur Programs

Whistling Straits & Blackwolf Run to Host 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship

Published on
No. 7 at Whistling Straits' Straits Course.

The third annual PGA Family Golf Championship will be held at the renowned Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, August 30-31, 2025.
The PGA Family Golf Championship brings together teams of 2-4 players who are biologically or legally related. More than 50 teams are registered for the 2024 Championship taking place next weekend, Sept. 28-29, at Disney’s Palm Golf Course operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
“The PGA Family Golf Championship was created to provide families with the opportunity to share meaningful and memorable quality time together on top notch golf courses,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “We’re thrilled to partner with Kohler Golf, host of three PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup, for an unforgettable event.”
The 11th of of the Straits Course at Whistling Straits.
“Kohler is committed to growing the game of golf, particularly with younger people and families. Golf is a lifetime sport that families can play and enjoy while making memories, and it contributes to honing skills of focus and patience. We are proud to partner with the PGA Family Golf Championship and host this event on our beautiful, top-ranked golf courses,” said Dirk Willis, VP-Golf, Landscape & Retail at Kohler.
The 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship will offer four age divisions. In alignment with the American Development Model (ADM), juniors competing in the Championship must be between the ages of 10-17 on August 31, 2025. The four age divisions are:
  • Junior: Teams include at least one adult and one junior
  • Adult: Teams include all adults
  • Professional Adult: Teams include at least one PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Professional
  • Professional Junior: Teams include at least one PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Professional and at least one junior
Those interested in participating in the 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship can complete an interest form here.
A view from the 17th hole of the Straits Course at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
To find a local PGA Family Golf event, visit PGAFamilyGolf.com or connect with your local PGA of America Golf Professional.

