Whistling Straits & Blackwolf Run to Host 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship

The third annual PGA Family Golf Championship will be held at the renowned Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, August 30-31, 2025.

“The PGA Family Golf Championship was created to provide families with the opportunity to share meaningful and memorable quality time together on top notch golf courses,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “We’re thrilled to partner with Kohler Golf, host of three PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup, for an unforgettable event.”

“Kohler is committed to growing the game of golf, particularly with younger people and families. Golf is a lifetime sport that families can play and enjoy while making memories, and it contributes to honing skills of focus and patience. We are proud to partner with the PGA Family Golf Championship and host this event on our beautiful, top-ranked golf courses,” said Dirk Willis, VP-Golf, Landscape & Retail at Kohler.

The 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship will offer four age divisions. In alignment with the American Development Model (ADM), juniors competing in the Championship must be between the ages of 10-17 on August 31, 2025. The four age divisions are:

Junior: Teams include at least one adult and one junior

Adult: Teams include all adults

Professional Adult: Teams include at least one PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Professional

Professional Junior: Teams include at least one PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Professional and at least one junior

Those interested in participating in the 2025 PGA Family Golf Championship can complete an interest form here.