Women's PGA Cup: United States Extends Lead Heading into Final Round

The firm and fast conditions of the Meadows Course at Sunriver Resort were magnified today by relentless, shifting winds in the second round of the 2024 Women’s PGA Championship.

Despite the challenging conditions, the United States Team held strong, recording a 1-over 214 team score to extend their lead over Team Canada to six with one round to play.

PGA of America Golf Professionals Joanna Coe and Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth recorded even-par rounds of 71, while Sandra Changkija, competing in her first Women’s PGA Cup, finished 1-over 72 for the three contributing scores for the U.S. Team. The U.S. Team is 4-under through two rounds.

“The girls did a fantastic job of limiting their mistakes and playing really hard in tough conditions,” said PGA of America President and U.S. Team Captain John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf of the Country Club of Lansing (Mich.). “Once again the team performed from top to bottom. Joanna played beautifully tee to green, so she’s playing really well, as is Stephanie, and it was great to see Sandra come back today.”

Joanna Coe leads the U.S. Team through two rounds.

With 18 holes to play, Captain Lindert’s message to the team remains the same.

“Just keep doing what they’re doing; they are a solid ball club,” he added. “They showed how strong they really are today. I’m blessed to have them on my team.”

Near the midpoint of today’s round, Team Canada fell as far back as 12 strokes back, but their resilience kept them within arm’s length heading into the final round, thanks in part to Christine Wong, the PGA Teaching Professional at University Golf Club in Vancouver.

Wong struggled out of the gates with two quick bogies, but found her momentum with birdies on 9, 15, 16 and 17—which included two chip-ins.

“I was able to keep the ball in play for the most part, get up and down from a few tricky spots and made some putts when it counted,” said Wong.

Christine Wong of Team Canada.

Her string of birdies briefly led to a one-shot lead over Coe, but her momentum was halted by a double bogey on the par-four 18th, where her tee ball caught the wind and found the water. She finished with a 1-under 70 for the round. Her spirits remain high going into tomorrow’s final round.

“Anything can happen, we started off rough today but finished strong. We’ll have a good pep talk with the team, get a good rest and make as many birdies as we can tomorrow.”

Rounding out the team scores for Team Canada, shooting 5-over on the day and sitting 2-over for the tournament, are Playing Captain Emma de Groot (73) and Casey Ward (74).

Coe, the first round individual leader and the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Penn., held onto her individual lead with an even-par 71 to stay at 3-under, one stroke ahead of Wong.

With three birdies on the card, it was two mental errors that led to a bogey on the second hole and a double bogey on the 12th hole; both par-fives.

“The conditions were really difficult; it was the approach shots that got me a little,” she explained. “On number two, my pitching wedge probably curved 40 yards into the water. I also made a double on the back nine. I had a mud ball and it kind of got into my head because it’s so windy and a mud ball can curve a lot.”

Coe would “steady the ship” and par-out the rest of the way to maintain her lead over Wong.

“The goal is to stay comfortable in my golf swing, make the smart decisions around the green and make some putts when I can. I’m just proud of how I’ve played very steady and boring, which is really good for me. Another boring round of golf would be the goal.”

In the first two iterations of the Women’s PGA Cup, the U.S. Team edged Team Canada by two strokes in 2022 and four strokes in 2019. With one more round to play in 2024, the stage is set for another close finish.

Women's PGA Cup Scores Get all the results from Sunriver Resort and third annual Women's PGA Cup.

“They have a really good squad,” Coe said of Team Canada. “I mean, it wouldn’t be a Women’s PGA Cup without a battle with Canada.”

Australia (+18) is third, Great Britain and Ireland (+20) is fourth, Sweden (+29) is fifth and South African (+49) is sixth. The final round begins Saturday at Sunriver Resort at 10 a.m. PT.