Zhang Turns Pro, Will Make Debut at KPMG Women's PGA

Rose is ready.

Having completed virtually every women’s amateur golf accomplishment so far in her career — including a second consecutive NCAA Division I individual title in Arizona earlier this week — Rose Zhang announced she will be turning professional on May 26.

“Wow… it’s finally happening,” said Zhang in a morning Instagram post. “ The endless love, support and inspiration from so many people brought me to this point of my golf career. From my teammates to my coaches and trainers, to my friends and my family – you have all been integral in my journey, shaping me as a person and player while making sacrifices for my success. You have made it possible for me to pursue my dreams.”

Zhang will making her professional debut at next week’s Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in New Jersey, and then will return to the Garden State three weeks later to play in her first major championship as a professional — via sponsor exemption — in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The 2023 Championship, June 21-25, will be played at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey.

Following the KPMG Women’s PGA, Zhang has also received sponsor exemptions to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach in July and the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in August.

The Stanford University star has racked up an incredible list of accolades prior to turning professional. She’s won the 2017 Girls Junior PGA Championship, ‘20 U.S. Women's Amateur, ‘21 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, ‘23 Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) and became the first woman to win the NCAA Division I Golf Championship in back-to-back years (2022-23).

Zhang will still study at Stanford while playing professionally, and looks forward to the opportunities ahead for her on the LPGA.

“Stanford is truly a special place with special people,” said Zhang. “I would never take these incredible memories and experiences for granted. I appreciate everyone who continues to believe and support in me, as I will be embarking on this new chapter in my life. With faith in God’s plan, I’m stoked for what’s to come.”