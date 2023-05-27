11 Corebridge Financial PGA Team Members to Compete for Low Club Professional Honors at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

At the midway point of the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, 11 members of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team will play this weekend at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco and vie for low Club Professional honors.

Northern Texas PGA Section Vice President and Preston Trail Golf Club Director of Golf Cameron Doan and Applebrook Golf Club Head Professional Dave McNabb lead the 36 PGA Professionals who make the Corebridge PGA Team at 1-over (T-39).

A day ago, both Doan and McNabb made history. Doan hit the first shot ever at Fields Ranch East, while McNabb made the first-ever hole-in-one. They will forever be in the record books.



Today, Doan and McNabb are tied with the likes of 1995 U.S. Open Champion Corey Pavin and 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir.

“Getting a chance to play all four days was probably the primary goal,” said Doan. “I’m very pleased. Today was tougher; I didn't hit it as good today. I probably got as much out of it as I could today.”

McNabb of Malvern, Pennsylvania, birdied four of his last seven holes to tie Doan for current Low Club Professional after 36 holes. He closed his round out with authority, sinking a 25-foot, downhill birdie putt on Hole No. 9 (his 18th hole played), followed by a fist pump.

His 5-under par 67 tied for the second lowest round of the day with Steve Stricker, the current U.S. Ryder Cup Vice Captain and Captain of the victorious U.S. Team at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

For McNabb, it was as good as it gets.

“I said to myself, let’s just play seven good holes (to close out his round), and I went 4-under for seven holes. It’s about all that I got, I can tell you that,” said McNabb, who watched former playing partner, Michael Block, PGA, catch the world by storm at the PGA Championship. “Absolutely, Michael was an inspiration.”

A group that includes PGA Members Tracy Phillips, PGA of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Mike Genovese, PGA of Loxley, Alabama; Tim Weinhart, PGA of Canton, Ga.; and Bob Sowards, PGA of Dublin, Ohio are T-56 (+2).

With a birdie on the Fields Ranch East 9th hole, his last hole of the day, Sowards, the 2023 PGA Senior Player of the Year, hopes to continue that momentum into the 3rd round. Sowards finished T-5 in the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

“Well it gives me a lot of confidence going into tomorrow,” said Sowards. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to shoot a low one in the morning.”

Also finishing under the cut line (+3, T-70) are PGA Members Jeffrey Schmid, PGA of Iowa City, Iowa; Jeff Brehaut, PGA of Park City, Utah; Tim Fleming, PGA of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Mark Brown, PGA of Hobe Sound, Florida and Chad Proehl, PGA of Urbandale, Iowa.

Corebridge Financial PGA Team Playing the Weekend: