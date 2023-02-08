2023 PGA National Club Championship to be Hosted at Troon North and Westin Kierland in Arizona

The 2023 PGA National Club Championship will be hosted at Troon North Golf Club and The Westin Kierland Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, this December.

The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities with a PGA Professional. Winners of any 2023 club championship nationwide will receive an invitation to the 2023 PGA National Club Championship from their PGA Professional.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to be taking the 2023 PGA National Club Championship to two of Arizona’s premier golf destinations this December,” said PGA President and Country Club of Lansing Director of Golf John Lindert. “The PGA is proud to provide a first-class experience for these champions. Club champions from across the country, including from my own facility, continue to rave about this event. We anticipate another exciting championship in the Valley of the Sun.”

The National Club Championship comprises six divisions, each competing over 54 holes. The divisions for women and men include: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Champion (60+ years old). All of the fields will compete at Troon North and Westin Kierland.

Troon North Golf Club’s Monument and Pinnacle courses gracefully wrap around the northern slopes of Pinnacle Peak. The rugged landscape of the High Sonoran Desert combines the visual sensation of desert terrain with challenging golf play.

“Troon North Golf Club & Troon are very excited to partner with and welcome the 2023 PGA National Club Championship to sunny Scottsdale to experience the best Sonoran desert golf,” said Troon North Golf Club Director of Sales Mike Friend, PGA.

The Westin Kierland Golf Club is home to 27 holes featuring demanding elevation changes with emerald green fairways etched into golden desert grass punctuated by large lakes, dry washes and desert trees. Competitors will play the Mesquite (Holes 1-9) and Acacia (Holes 10-18) courses.

TaylorMade, the Supporting Partner of the PGA Club Championship, will once again be onsite to provide participants with a first-class experience including complimentary fittings.

Dunning Golf is the championship apparel partner of the National Club Championship and will supply participants with premier apparel items.