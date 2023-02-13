2023 PGA of America Community Impact Award Applications Open Through March 10

The PGA of America is seeking local applicants for the 2023 PGA of America Community Impact Award. This year’s award will recognize a diverse-owned Business who significantly gives back to the local community through programs, initiatives, partnerships and/or operations within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which surrounds the new Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.





The award recipient will be recognized by the PGA for their impact on the local community and also provided a corporate hospitality and branding experience to leverage as a business development opportunity during the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first major championship and event to be hosted on the Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco, May 24-28. To submit an application for the PGA of America Community Impact Award, click here . Applications will be accepted through March 10.The award recipient will be recognized by the PGA for their impact on the local community and also provided a corporate hospitality and branding experience to leverage as a business development opportunity during the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first major championship and event to be hosted on the Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco, May 24-28.

The Alfred S. Bourne Trophy on hole No. 13 of the Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.

The small business will be considered for procurement opportunities with the PGA of America and/or its prime suppliers for upcoming product or service needs at PGA Frisco; five weekly VIP hospitality tickets for the championship; 10 grounds tickets per day; two inside-the-ropes credentials per day; a meet-and-greet with select PGA of America Executives; and added exposure through the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

“The PGA of America believes in the power of community and the importance of opportunity,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “We are committed to providing an inclusive environment that opens the door for local Diverse Owned Businesses to connect with the golf industry, as they make a positive impact throughout our community. The PGA of America Community Impact Award celebrates and recognizes a business that is making a big difference across the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.”

Criteria to be used in the selection process for the 2023 Community Impact Award includes: Diverse ownership, a demonstrated history of giving back to the community in an impactful and positive way, and the capability to potentially partner with the PGA of America, its prime suppliers or other golf initiatives in the future. The company must be located in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and have a Small Business designation.



The PGA of America Community Impact Award, in partnership with KitchenAid, was introduced in conjunction with the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Express Employment Professionals of Southwest Michigan was the first recipient of the award, which was accepted by Co-Owner Afiya Latham. Running a certified diverse-owned business, the company continues to make a meaningful impact in the St. Joseph and Benton Harbor communities by helping individuals find professional employment.