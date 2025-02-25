Category - Amateur Programs
2024 PGA National Club Championship Features Amateur Club Champions From Across the Country
By Alan Cox
Amateur club champions representing all 41 PGA Sections will compete in the 2024 PGA National Club Championship over the next two weeks at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.
The fifth edition of the PGA National Club Championship will be contested by 468 club champions ranging in age from 13 to 80.
The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities across the country with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2024 club championship received an invitation to compete from their PGA of America Golf Professional.
“The PGA of America looks forward to hosting the 2024 PGA National Club Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee over the next two weekends,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “This Championship is a wonderful showcase of 2024’s amateur club champions while also shining a light on the PGA of America Golf Professionals who helped elevate their games. We are proud to provide a first-class experience for these champions, which I’m proud to say includes Courtney Cartney, the Ladies League Champion from Augusta Ranch.”
The National Club Championship comprises three women's divisions and three men's divisions, each competing in a three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. The divisions for women and men are Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).
Competition rounds will take place on Reynolds' Great Waters, Oconee and National (Ridge and Cove) courses, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, Rees Jones and Tom Fazio, respectively.
TaylorMade, supporting partner of the PGA National Club Championship, will host players throughout the championship at The Kingdom at Reynolds Lake Oconee, one of only two TaylorMade facilities in the country offering an integration of superior equipment technology with golf instruction.
Elijah Craig, the official bourbon partner of the National Club Championship, will host happy hours on-site. Dunning Golf is the championship apparel partner of the National Club Championship and will supply participants with premier apparel items.
For more information on the PGA National Club Championship, visit the championship website.
