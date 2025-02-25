Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

2024 PGA National Club Championship Features Amateur Club Champions From Across the Country

By Alan Cox
Published on

Amateur club champions representing all 41 PGA Sections will compete in the 2024 PGA National Club Championship over the next two weeks at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

The fifth edition of the PGA National Club Championship will be contested by 468 club champions ranging in age from 13 to 80.

The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities across the country with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2024 club championship received an invitation to compete from their PGA of America Golf Professional.
Arkansas' Bob Brooks.
Arkansas' Bob Brooks.
“The PGA of America looks forward to hosting the 2024 PGA National Club Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee over the next two weekends,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “This Championship is a wonderful showcase of 2024’s amateur club champions while also shining a light on the PGA of America Golf Professionals who helped elevate their games. We are proud to provide a first-class experience for these champions, which I’m proud to say includes Courtney Cartney, the Ladies League Champion from Augusta Ranch.”

The National Club Championship comprises three women's divisions and three men's divisions, each competing in a three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. The divisions for women and men are Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).

Competition rounds will take place on Reynolds' Great Waters, Oconee and National (Ridge and Cove) courses, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, Rees Jones and Tom Fazio, respectively.
TaylorMade, supporting partner of the PGA National Club Championship, will host players throughout the championship at The Kingdom at Reynolds Lake Oconee, one of only two TaylorMade facilities in the country offering an integration of superior equipment technology with golf instruction.

Elijah Craig, the official bourbon partner of the National Club Championship, will host happy hours on-site. Dunning Golf is the championship apparel partner of the National Club Championship and will supply participants with premier apparel items.

For more information on the PGA National Club Championship, visit the championship website.

We also recommend

Bethpage Black on New York's Long Island is hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Course Spotlight
Fun Facts About Our 2025 Major Championship & Ryder Cup Host Venues
PGA WEST'S Nicklaus Tournament Course. (Photo by White Unicorn Agency)
Category - Amateur Programs
2025 PGA National Club Championship Scheduled For PGA WEST & Indian Wells Golf Resort in December
7 Reasons You Should Pick up Golf in Your Twenties
Beginner
7 Reasons You Should Pick up Golf in Your Twenties
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech