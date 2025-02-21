7 Reasons You Should Pick up Golf in Your Twenties

Learning to play golf is hard. Like, really hard.

Some people start as children, others pick it up during retirement. But what about those in between? Picking up a new hobby, any hobby, in your twenties and thirties can be intimidating. Especially one that requires the level of coordination, time, money and effort that golf does. It can be confusing to know where to even start. But it's worth it.

For those of us that grew up playing the game, we take the teenage learning curve for granted. If you are a young adult and are thinking of taking up the game, here are 7 reasons why anyone in their twenties should learn to golf.

1) Building Stronger Connections

Are you looking for more ways to connect with your boss? Your parents? Your kids? Your spouse? It's OK if you are not good at golf, as long as you understand the rules, etiquette and can keep up with the pace of play. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to spend 5 hours connecting with people in your life to discuss a wide range of topics from life to business.

2) Networking

As you are probably well aware, many business deals are closed on the golf course. Golf is one sport which you can show up at the course alone and be paired with 3 strangers who just might be your next business partner, banker, lawyer, or accountant. It is amazing how many friendships and business relationships are forged on the golf course.

3) You never know who you'll meet...

As we said above, sometimes you never know who you'll meet on the course or at the golf supply store, or on the range. Who knows? You could end up meeting the love of your life. Yeah, we know this is a stretch… in all seriousness the golf course is a great place for guys and girls to meet their future spouse or partner. If you are a golfer, meeting a fellow golfer sets you up for success almost immediately (you already have one shared interest!) Thank us later.

4) Keeping the Competitive Spirit Alive

If you grew up playing sports, it can be hard to find ways to foster that competitive spirit as an adult. Golf provides a challenge every time you play. Golf is a game that attracts many former varsity collegiate and professional athletes, since you can compete at a high level and are less likely to get hurt. You can do a scramble with your friends, find a local adult golf club, or simply try to keep one-upping your own personal best. The possibilities are endless.

5) Health and Fitness

Walking a round of golf burns around 2000 calories according to wearegolf.org . Yes, this is really hard to believe given the perception of golf is a lazy man’s sport which provides no health benefits. I would argue that playing a round of golf in 90 degree heat with a 25 pound bag on your shoulder and walking 5 miles is a pretty good workout. Next time you play golf, trying walking 18 holes instead of riding in a cart!

6) It's the sport you can play for a lifetime

There are not many sports which you can play from age 3-93. Golf is one of those sports that can connect generations and be enjoyed, no matter what age you are.

7) It’s addicting

Contrary to popular belief - golf is a lot of fun. Although many people tell you the game is the most frustrating thing they do, they keep going back weekend after weekend. Golf is a healthy addiction that is approved by doctors nationwide!

At the end of the day, golf is a game that brings endless joy to millions across the world. It can be initimidating to get started, but the only way is through. So, we're here to help.



Find a PGA Coach in your area and pick up some clubs. It's time to go on the adventure of a lifetime.