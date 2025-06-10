2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Meet the PGA of America & LPGA Golf Professionals Competing

Beginning June 19, the Corebridge Financial Team — comprised of both PGA of America and LPGA Professionals — will compete against the world’s best golfers in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas.

The team this year is composed of three players making their debuts and seven players who've played in one or more KPMG Women's PGA Championships. Sandra Changkija has the most appearances and will be making her ninth start.

Meet the team of 10 PGA/LPGA Professionals competing this year:

Heather Angell, PGA

South Florida PGA Section

The Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek, Naples, Fla.

Bio: PGA Director of Instruction at The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek…Competing in her second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2018)...Finished fifth at the 2024 LPGA Professionals Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Winner, 2024 South Florida PGA Professional Development Award; 2024, ‘21 South Florida PGA Southwest Teacher of the Year; 2022 South Florida PGA Women’s Player of the Year; 2021 South Florida PGA Player Development Award; 2019 South Florida PGA Southwest Player Development Award; 2012 Ohio Women’s Open…Third place finish in the 2017 LPGA Professionals Championship…LPGA Touring Professional from 2003-19…Runner-up, 2012 Maryland Women’s Open…Named a U.S. Kids Golf Top 50 Coach in 2023…2023, ‘22, ‘21 GRAA Top 100 Growth of the Game Teaching Professional…PGA LEAD 2021, ‘20…Started and led the PGA HOPE Fort Myers program and the All Ladies PGA HOPE program for Southwest Florida…Played college golf at UNC.

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA

North Florida PGA Section

Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.

Bio: PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club…Finished T-5 in the 2024 LPGA Professionals Championship to earn a spot in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship...Finished T-35 in the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, her third PPC appearance…Made her Women's PGA Cup debut in 2024, helping the U.S. to a 12-shot victory...Winner, 2024 North Florida PGA Women's Player of the Year; 2024 North Florida PGA Women's Section Championship; 2023 North Florida PGA Assistant Player of the Year; 2023 North Florida PGA Assistant Professional Championship; 2023 North Florida PGA Section Championship; 2022 Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2022 North Florida PGA Woman Player of the Year; 2022 LPGA Professionals Championship (Championship Division); 2022 North Florida PGA Section Championship; 2022 North Florida PGA Stableford Championship; 2023, '22 & '21 Women's Stroke Play Championship...Runner-up, 2023 LPGA Professionals National Championship...Played on the LPGA Tour (2012-19)...Played collegiately at Nova Southeastern University where she won 16 tournaments and is the only 4-time Division II Player of the Year (2008-11)...PGA HOPE certified.

Joanna Coe, PGA

Philadelphia PGA Section

Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

Bio: PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club…Competing in her sixth KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2018, '19, '20, '21, '23)...2019 Inaugural Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year Award winner…Played in her fourth PGA Professional Championship in April 2025…Winner, 2024 Philadelphia PGA Women's Professional Championship; 2024 Philadelphia PGA Women's Player of the Year (third consecutive); 2022 Philadelphia PGA Women's Professional Championship; 2022 Philadelphia PGA Conestoga Classic; Six consecutive Mid-Atlantic Section Women's Player of the Year Awards; 2019 Women's Stroke Play Championship; Two-time winner, Middle-Atlantic PGA Women's Championship...Named to Golf Digest's 2025-26 Best Young Teachers in America List...Member of the victorious 2024, '22 & 19 U.S. Women's PGA Cup teams...LPGA Symetra Tour member from 2012-2016...Played in the 2011 U.S. Women's Open...Qualified for the 2018 Shoprite LPGA Classic via Monday Qualifier...Played golf at Rollins College, where she totaled nine collegiate victories and was a 4-time NCAA All-American...Member of Rollins College Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019...2008 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion...Credits Bruce Chelucci, lifelong instructor and coach, family, and mentors that include Rollins College Coach Julie Garner, for building a competitive and professional career.

Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA/LPGA

Southern California PGA Section

Wood Ranch Golf Club, Simi Valley, Calif.

Bio: PGA Director of Instruction at Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California…Playing in her eighth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship…PGA Master Professional in Instruction and LPGA Master Professional, making her one of just 13 women to earn the PGA’s highest instructional credential and only one of two to achieve dual master professional status with both the PGA and LPGA…Current President of the Southern California PGA Section, first female to hold the position…Winner, Southern California PGA Women’s Player of the Year every year from 2016-2022…Winner, 2020, ‘17, ‘15 Southern California PGA Women’s Section Championship…Member of the winning U.S. team at the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup in 2019…Winner, 2019 Southern California PGA Section Golf Professional of the Year…Winner, 2016 Southern California PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year…Winner, LPGA Western Section Teacher of the Year (2012, ‘15, ‘17, ‘18), LPGA National Teacher of the Year (2015), and Southern California PGA Section Northern Chapter Teacher of the Year (2015)...First female from the Southern California PGA Section to compete in the PGA Professional Championship, having played in 2018 (T-71) and 2021…Named one of Golf Digest’s Top 50 Teachers in America…Inducted as part of inaugural class into the California Teaching & Coaching Hall of Fame in 2017…She played golf on a full scholarship at Florida State University as a two-time Academic All-American, earning degrees in Psychology and Professional Golf Management…In addition to serving as PGA Director of Instruction, she is a licensed sport psychotherapist…In her private practice, Curdt Performance Therapy, she works with individuals, couples, families, and athletes, including clients from Team USA and Red Bull...She holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology with a focus on Sport Psychology and a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy.



Nicole Felce, LPGA

Countryside Country Club, Clearwater, Fla.

Bio: Assistant Golf Professional at Countryside Country Club …Making her KPMG Women’s PGA Championship debut…Runner-up, 2024 LPGA Professionals Championship to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team…Completed all levels of the LPGA Teaching Education Program to become an LPGA Class A Member in May 2025…Competed at LPGA Q-School in the summer of 2022 in Palm Springs, Calif…Earned partial status on the Epson Tour during the 2023 season…Turned professional in the fall of 2022 at 18 years old…Winner, 2016 FCG Callaway Jr. World Championships in Rancho Mirage, Calif…Shot 68, 69, 67 for 12-under 204, which set a new record for the age division (Girls 11-12)...Began competing in junior golf tournaments at age 6.

Ashley Grier, PGA

South Florida PGA Section

The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Bio: PGA Assistant Golf Professional at The Legacy Golf and Tennis Club…Has competed in four KPMG Women's PGA Championships and one U.S. Open...Qualified for the 2025 KPMG WPGA at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, June 19-22...Secured the final spot after a sudden-death playoff in the LPGA Professionals Championship last August…Played in her seventh PGA Professional Championship in April 2025…In 2024, finished as low female professional in five Middle Atlantic PGA events including the MAPGA Section Professional Championship...Helped the U.S. to Women's PGA Cup victories in 2024, '22 and '19...Winner, 2024, '23, '22, '15, '14, '13, '12 Middle Atlantic PGA Women's Player of the Year; 2022 Middle Atlantic Open PGA Player of the Year, first female to win the Section's Open Player of the Year title; 2020 PGA of America Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year; 2021 Women's Philadelphia PGA Championship; 2020 & '18 Philadelphia Assistants Organization (PAO) Player of the Year; 2020 Philadelphia Assistants Organization Open Championship...In 2017, became the first female to win a Philadelphia PGA Section points event...Played college golf at the University of Central Florida...Competed on the Symetra Tour for over five years...Her father, David, and her sister, Andrea, are PGA of America Golf Professionals.

Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA

Tennessee PGA Section

Fairway and Greens Golf Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Bio: PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at Fairways and Greens Golf Center…Competing in her fifth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2021, ‘22, ‘23, ‘24)..Finished T-2 at the 2024 LPGA Professionals Championship…Member of the victorious 2024 U.S. Women’s PGA Cup Team…Winner, 2022 Tennessee PGA Section Knoxville Chapter Championship…Finished second in the 2024 Tennessee Women’s State Open, 2021 LPGA Professionals Championship and 2021 Tennessee PGA Players Championship…Has played in two PGA Professional Championships (2023, ‘24)...Played on the Epson Tour, making 16 career cuts…Qualified for two U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships…Played college golf at Middle Tennessee State University…Guided MT to first conference championship win in school history and first NCAA Regional appearance...Earned All-State accolades at the high school level in 2008 and ‘10 on the way to winning district titles in both seasons...Started playing golf at the age of 6.



Katelyn Sepmoree, PGA

Tennessee PGA Section

Fairway and Greens Golf Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Bio: PGA First Assistant Professional at Willow Brook Country Club…Making her KPMG WPGA Championship debut…Played in her first PGA Professional Championship in April…Winner, 2025 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship; 2024 Northern Texas PGA Woman Player of the Year…Finished T-3 at 2024 Northern Texas PGA Professional Championship…In 2023, she became the first female to win an individual major championship in the Northern Texas PGA Section when she won the Eastern Championship…Made 10 starts on the LPGA Tour in 2018, making two cuts…Played on the Epson Tour from 2014-19…All-Big 12 golfer at the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns win the 2011 Big 12 Championship…Led Tyler Legacy High School golf team to back-to-back Texas District 12-5A championships in 2008 and 2009…Won the 2009 Texas District 12-5A high school title by 23 strokes…Started playing golf at the age of five.

Natalie Vivaldi, PGA

Southern California PGA Section

Emerald Isle Golf Course, Oceanside, Calif.

Bio: PGA Director of Instruction at Emerald Isle Golf Course…Making her first appearance in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship…Winner, 2024, ‘23 Southern California PGA Women’s Player of the Year; 2023 Southern California PGA Women’s Match Play Championship; 2023 TaylorMade National Rising Star Award…6-time winner in 2024 and ‘23 SCPGA tournaments…Played college golf at San Diego State University and the University of Colorado…2014 San Diego City Amateur Champion.

Allie White, LPGA

Lancaster Golf Club, Lancaster, Ohio

Bio: Director of Golf at Lancaster Golf Club…Appearing in her second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship following 2024 debut…Winner, 2024 and ‘23 LPGA Professionals Championship…Won by three at 3-over 216 in 2024 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course…In 2023, won in a playoff on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort…Shot 67-71-31 211 to finish 2-under…Made the cut and finished T-71 in the 2024 Dana Open…Played in two U.S. Women’s Opens (2009, ‘21)…Tied for 65th as an amateur in 2009 at Saucon Valley Country Club…Competed in over 100 Epson Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour events combined…Also works as a part-time assistant golf coach for the Denison Men and Women’s Varsity golf teams…Served as the Graduate Assistant Women's Golf Coach at Ohio University from 2016-2018…Played college golf at the University of North Carolina where she was an ACC Team Championship winner, NCGA Academic All-American and led the 2011 Tar Heels to the second ACC Championship in school history…Played in three U.S. Women’s Amateurs…Won two Ohio High School State Championships…Winner, 2009 Ohio State Women’s Amateur.