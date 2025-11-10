2025 PGA University Championship Begins Nov. 11 at Atlanta National Golf Club

The 23rd edition of the PGA University Championship —the National Championship for PGA Golf Management University programs—will be held Nov. 10-12 at Atlanta National Golf Club in Milton, Georgia.

The Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will begin with practice rounds and a welcome dinner on Monday, Nov. 10, followed by two days of 36-hole, team stroke play competition. Teams of five players from 17 PGA Golf Management University programs will compete, with the four lowest scores each round counting toward each team’s total.

The field is competing for the Jones Cup trophy, named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997. The event provides an annual platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students. The medalist of the PGA University Championship will take home the Bill Cioffoletti Trophy.

The Roland S. Jones Cup.

“The PGA University Championship brilliantly showcases the commitment and talent of the next generation of PGA of America Golf Professionals,” said PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea Jr. “This championship is one of the highlights on the calendar, and we look forward to a great week at Atlanta National Golf Club filled with competition and sportsmanship from our outstanding PGA Golf Management students.”

“The PGA University Championship is special because it brings together all the PGA Golf Management programs in the country, all sharing the same passion for golf and professional development,” said Gil Feagin, PGA Golf Management Program Director at Coastal Carolina. “It’s more than just a competition, it’s a celebration of the future leaders of the golf industry. Winning last year was a proud moment, but coming back as the defending champion adds an extra level of motivation. We want to continue representing Coastal Carolina University and the PGA Golf Management Program at the highest standard.”

All participating universities are accredited by the PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program for aspiring PGA of America Golf Professionals. There are currently over 2,000 students enrolled in the program nationwide.

Students in PGA Golf Management University Programs study a combination of golf- and business-related subjects; serve a minimum of 16 months in on-course internships within the golf industry; and are eligible for direct election to PGA of America membership upon graduation and eligible employment.

Atlanta National Golf Club is a premier golf retreat nestled amidst the picturesque beauty of Milton, Georgia, and rooted in the traditions of the great game of golf. Crafted by the legendary father-son duo of Pete and P.B. Dye, the 6,853-yard golf course blends modern elements with timeless tradition. The walkable layout invites players to the thrill of challenging bunkers, undulating greens and the course's natural beauty. Every hole is a testament to the Dyes' innovative design and timeless respect for golfing heritage.