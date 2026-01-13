2026 PING USDGA Championship Returns to PGA Golf Club

The United States Disabled Golf Association and the PGA of America announced today that the 2026 PING USDGA Championship will return to PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for the fourth consecutive year. It will be held April 26-29 on the Tom Fazio-designed Ryder Course.

As part of the partnership, the PGA of America will serve as presenting sponsor of both the 2026 and 2027 editions of the adaptive golf championship.

Registration for the USDGA Championship is now open and will run through Feb. 3. The Championship will feature 90 players competing in a 54-hole, three-round stroke play event across several divisions. Golfers must have a handicap index of 36.4 or lower and a WR4GD pass in order to register. To register, click here.

The USDGA’s mission is to provide people with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities an opportunity to showcase their abilities in a golf championship at a high level.

"The PGA of America is thrilled to continue as the presenting sponsor of both the 2026 and 2027 USDGA Championships,” said PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea Jr. "Partnering with the United States Disabled Golf Association is a clear example of our mutual dedication to making golf a truly accessible and welcoming sport for everyone. I am excited to see the inspiring talent and remarkable stories that the Championship will showcase at PGA Golf Club."

“We are honored to renew our partnership with the PGA of America and bring the USDGA Championship back to PGA Golf Club,” said John Bell, Tournament Director. “Their continued support helps us provide a world-class adaptive golf experience and affirms our shared commitment to making golf inclusive and competitive for all.”

In 2025 , Chad Pfeifer took the Men’s Division for the third consecutive year and fourth in the last five, winning by two shots at 1-over 214. Ryanne Jackson defended her title in the Women’s Division with a final-round 76, pulling away to win by seven shots at 21-over. Eli Villanueva shot an 8-under 63 in the final round to win the Senior Division by 14 shots, giving him his second title in three years.

The inaugural USDGA Championship was held in 2018 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, with 48 golfers from eight countries participating.

Known as “The Ultimate Golf Experience,” PGA Golf Club is owned and operated by the PGA of America. The facility features 54 holes of championship golf designed by legends Tom Fazio and Pete Dye. PGA Golf Club also features the best in golf instruction taught by PGA of America Golf Professionals and the PGA Gallery, with memorabilia exhibits that trace the history of the game, all within one spectacular golf destination.

Designed by Tom Fazio, the Ryder Course at PGA Golf Club is named in honor of Samuel Ryder, the namesake and founder of the Ryder Cup. With its majestic pine trees and challenging water hazards, the Ryder Course has a distinctive Carolina-feel.