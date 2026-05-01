2027 PGA Professional Championship at Streamsong: Course Preview

On Wednesday, April 29, the PGA of America celebrated the conclusion of yet another PGA Professional Championship. Held at gorgeous Bandon Dunes, the tournament—its 58th edition—provided plenty of memorable moments, fantastic shots and an outstanding finish.

As the PGA of America reflects on its latest PGA Professional Championship, it’s already preparing for next year, too. Set to be held from April 25-28, 2027, the 59th PGA Professional Championship will be hosted by Bowling Green, Florida’s Streamsong Golf Resort.

To preview this event and host, here are some key details that each PGA Professional Championship participant should know.

Two Masterpieces

In Chad Helms’ opinion, Streamsong Red and Streamsong Blue (set to be the championship’s two sites) are “masterpieces.” For starters, the Red course, a Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design, emphasizes golfers’ shot placements. How so? According to Helms, it has nuanced, undulating greens that require golfers to focus on shot-making more than power.

“Golfers have to play to the correct side of the fairway,” said Helms, PGA, Director of Golf. “Angles into greens matter more than distance as many holes—from the wrong side—can make that hole effectively unplayable.”

Next year’s PGA Professional Championship participants should also be wary of attacking “pins blindly.” After all, many greens have internal contours, leading golfers to focus on the center of each green.

“Par-72 on the Red course is a great round,” Helms added.

As another masterpiece, Tom Doak’s Blue course features wider fairways than the Red course. Therefore, distance is more of a premium. However, the significance of shot-making can’t be overlooked on this course either.

Featuring large, widely contoured greens, which often have difficult ramps or false fronts near each hole, the course will lead participants to prioritize their approach placement over hitting greens. Club selection is “everything,” according to Helms.

“When golfers aren’t in position, lag putting is the number one skill for Streamsong Blue,” Helms emphasized. “Three-putts are common if golfers aren’t in the correct quadrant of the green, which can lead to misjudged speeds.”

Unique Agronomy, Relentless Engagement

Of note, neither course has any rough. They only feature fairways, sand and native grasses.

“Golfers’ misses are penalty-based, not just lie-based, so hitting the fairway is paramount to a successful day,” Helms said.

Each course has plenty of bunkers and waste areas as well. Rather than using “imported, fluffy sand,” they’re usually deep instead. As a result, participants will have to lay up at times once they’re in the sand.

“With these courses being built on a former phosphate mining site, golfers will be faced with firm and fast conditions throughout the entire course,” Helms explained. “Water percolation rates are nearly twice of what you would expect in a typical bunker, so the incredible drainage rate leads to very dense bermudagrass.”

“Streamsong’s unique landscape and dramatic terrain give each hole a different look and challenge, too,” added Marshall Rowe, PGA member and PGA professional sales manager. “The courses here are relentlessly engaging for golfers of all skill levels.”

Looking Ahead

In preparation for the 59th PGA Professional Championship, Miles Blundell, PGA, General Manager, simply can’t wait for the week’s festivities—as participants look ahead to Streamsong’s challenges and utter beauty.

“Hosting the 2027 PGA Professional Championship is another meaningful step in the continued evolution of Streamsong,” he concluded. “This championship reflects the momentum of a resort that continues to grow, while staying rooted in the land and golf experience that makes Streamsong unlike anywhere else in Florida.”

Book Your Trip

If you are interested in experiencing the world-class courses at Streamsong, or a luxury private home at Bandon Dunes, contact The PGA of America's Official Golf Vacation Partner, Premier Golf here