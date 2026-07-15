3 Things to Know About “Thank a PGA Pro Day”

Get ready for Global "Thank a PGA Pro Day" by getting to know more about it. Here are 3 things you should know!

“Thank a PGA Pro Day” is a global celebration. On July 31, 2026, the PGA of America joins the PGA World Alliance’s first global “Thank a PGA Pro Day,” inviting golfers everywhere to thank PGA Professionals for their impact.

“Thank a PGA Pro Day” has a hashtag that is super easy to remember. More than 60,000 PGA Professionals worldwide shape every golfer’s journey—coaching, encouragement, and leadership. Join the celebration by sharing your appreciation on social media using the hashtag #ThankAPGAProDay.

“Thank a PGA Pro Day” is a great reason to think about the growth in our sport. Golf is booming in the U.S., with over 48 million participants in 2025—a 55% increase since 2015—showing the continued dedication and influence of PGA Professionals.