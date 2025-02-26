Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

3 Women PGA of America Golf Professionals Making Waves in the Golf Industry

By Abbi Kasitz
Published on

The golf industry, like most, is constantly changing. Morphing into a new and improved version while celebrating stories traditions. With that change comes more representation for a variety of groups.
Women have played an imperative role in the game, from trailblazer Renee Powell to our first female president Suzy Whaley and titans like Annika Sörenstam - their presence and impact is undeniable.
If you're in need of some inspiration to start your journey or to simply keep pushing, here are three stories of women PGA of America Members making waves in the industry today.
Lindsay Browder, PGA
Lindsay Browder is a PGA of America Golf Professional that has fully embraced everything golf has thrown her way, and her career journey is one of embracing opportunities and thriving in unexpected ways. From working at courses around the country, to earning impactful roles with Peter Millar, Garb and now, as General Manager of TravisMathew Women’s, her path has been nothing short of extraordinary.
“I want others to understand that the career of being a PGA of America Golf Professional can be really diverse, and it’s an industry that anyone can thrive in," Browder said.
Read her story.
Abby Parsons, PGA
Abby Parsons grew up idolizing her father, Tom Parsons, PGA of America Golf Professional – so she became one too.
"I idolized him. His job, and the effect he had on not only his students, but the golf club and community in general. He was the Director of Golf at National Golf Club, now Pinehurst #9, my entire life. I witnessed him build connections with members and guests at a young age, and he and I still keep in touch with them to this day. Golf built these friendships for my father, and my family," Abby said.

Now, she's the Head Professional at Pinnacle Peak Country Club, hoping to inspire others to walk in her footsteps.
Crystal Morse, PGA
Crystal Morse, 2024 PGA Player Development Award winner, transitioned from environmental science to golf, building successful programs like PGA Jr. League and PGA HOPE at The Legends Golf Club in Indiana.
Every day at work, she inspires junior golfers and veterans alike through the game with programs like PGA Jr. League and PGA HOPE, changing more lives than she knows.
Read the full story of how she became one of the leaders of Player Development in the country.
If you're interested in a career in golf, get started today by visiting pga.com/workingolf.

