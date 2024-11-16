A Career Built on Mentorship: James Smith Jr. Recognized with Bill Strausbaugh Award

For the past two-plus decades in the Philadelphia PGA Section and throughout the northeast, if a PGA of America Golf Professional has an employment, compensation, golf operations, management, personnel or personal problem, they know assistance in the form of 2024 Bill Strausbaugh Award recipient James Smith Jr., PGA, is just a phone call or email away.

The COO and Director of Golf at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, believes in taking the time to engage anyone who values his opinion. And Smith is deeply committed to helping those he works with become better at their jobs.

The evidence: He has helped more than 35 former staff members advance to bigger/better positions. Through Smith’s many years in Philadelphia PGA Section leadership — which included serving as Section President in 2006-07 — he has led the Philadelphia Assistants Organization, the Club Relations Committee, and has been a leading contributor to education programming in the Section.

“I’m honestly flattered if someone thinks enough of my opinion to ask for it, so I always respond to inquiries,” notes Smith, a three-time Section recipient of the Bill Strausbaugh Award. “I have received calls from PGA of America Professionals I have never met. I will never refuse anyone who asks me for help.”

Closing in on his 30th year as a PGA of America Member, Smith remains a trusted mentor, confidant and counselor in the Philadelphia PGA Section. He helps shape and guide the careers of those who work for him, and many who don’t.

“Nothing makes me happier or prouder than having a staff member move on to bigger and better things in their career,” assures Smith. “My entire career has been built on the simple philosophy that by helping others, I’ll help myself.”

Smith, the 2005 Philadelphia PGA Section Golf Professional of the Year, embodies the always-available- to-help philosophy of the late Bill Strausbaugh, who was always willing to assist others.

“So many PGA of America Golf Professionals understand the success of an operation doesn’t lie with the leader,” says Smith. “It lies with the people who deliver the experience every day. I learned early in my career that happy employees equal happy members.”

He maintains he has learned as much from his fellow PGA of America Professionals over the years as he has taught them. His expansive “family tree” of top Professionals includes St. Davids Golf Club GM Dean Kandle, the 2024 PGA of America Professional Development Award recipient.

Smith, the consummate mentor, was the recipient of exemplary mentoring himself as his career in golf gained traction. In college, he developed a close friendship with Will Reilly, PGA, and played most of his golf at Reilly’s Twining Valley Golf Club. “He taught me the need to stay positive and always look for a ‘yes’ answer,” says Smith

Meanwhile, PGA of America Professionals Fred Phillips and John DiMarco at Riverton Country Club taught Smith “how to walk, talk and dress like a PGA Professional, and the value of developing relationships with as many people as possible.” Former PGA President Jack Connelly has also had a major influence on Smith’s career

Smith has directly impacted and improved the careers of his fellow PGA of America Professionals by serving on the Philadelphia PGA Section Employment Relations Committee and organizing education seminars/interactive cracker barrels focusing on career issues

“To help myself, and others, I realized many years ago that I needed a simple tool to tell a story to leaders and boards when I was requesting additional staffing,” says Smith, who credits his wife, Kathy, with providing unqualified support for the past 40 years. “I did a lot of research and learned that using a ‘dollars per round’ measurement – divide total payroll, not including the top golf manager, by rounds of golf – was highly effective.

“In terms of helping others, I’m also proud to have utilized a four-day workweek for our staff for more than 25 years. Providing staff with schedules that allow for a life away from work has helped me attract more talented people."

Smith’s Advice for Mentoring: