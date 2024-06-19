A Look Back at Lexi Thompson's Career in PGA of America Events

This week at Sahalee Country Club near Seattle, one of golf's most recognizable names will be making her final appearance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

That's Lexi Thompson, who announced on May 29 that'll she be retiring at the end of the 2024 season. It's a bittersweet end to a sterling career: 11 LPGA Tour wins, a 2014 Chevron Championship title, and a six-time Solheim Cup participant.

Thompson's career will also be remembered for how young she began playing professionally (at age 15). Before that, though, she was making history in PGA of America events, becoming the youngest ever to win the Junior PGA Championship at 12 years old. And then she'd win again two years later.

Those memories, plus her appearance on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team and pairing up to win with Jordan Spieth, are part of a long history Thompson has had with the PGA of America. Thank you, Lexi, for an incredible career. We've captured some of the best moments in the video below!