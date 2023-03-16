Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Equipment

A Swiss Army Knife for Your Golf Bag, the Ascent Golfer’s Best Tool is a Must-Add This Season

By Chris Lewis
Published on
The Ascent Golfer's Best Tool can be attached to a golf bag for easy access with its durable aluminum clip.

The Ascent Golfer's Best Tool can be attached to a golf bag for easy access with its durable aluminum clip.

As you’re out on the course this year concentrating on the shot in front of you, minimizing distractions is crucial for success. 
Of course, there’s only so much you can do about Mother Nature and other golfers, including your playing partners. However, you can control what’s right in front of you…or on your side, that is. 
That’s where the Ascent Golfer’s Best Tool comes in. It packs a ball marker, club brush, stroke counter, divot repair tool, cleat tightener, groove cleaner and more all into one handy device you can wear on your belt — thanks to some durable aluminum — or hang on your golf bag. The tool is highly compact, lightweight and easy to carry, despite featuring a variety of stainless-steel tools. Plus it costs under $30, a great value add for any golfer this season.
All the features of the Ascent Golfer's Best Tool.
All the features of the Ascent Golfer's Best Tool.
“It’s very sturdy, as well,” says Busra Sert, Senior Manager of Product Management for Ascent Gifts. “Due to its size, it can easily fit in golfers’ pants or shorts pockets, tool.”
Featuring a rubberized grip that won’t ever slip out of your hands, the tool only weighs roughly a quarter-pound. As a result, virtually anyone can use it, including children (once you’ve taught them how to use each of its offerings, of course).
“Every golfer, from a novice to PGA Professional, should have this tool,” Sert emphasizes. “It will positively impact your round and, in turn, your scores, no matter how frequently or infrequently you play.” 
The primary reason? More focus on each shot, rather than wondering about where a certain tool is at the most inopportune times during a round — like a ball marker when you need to line up a putt. 
“Plus, if you prefer to not have it clipped onto your belt, you can place it on your golf bag instead,” Sert adds. “You just want to ensure that you place it wherever it’s easiest to find. Again, the product’s main goal is to simplify your round so that you only need to worry about your shots.”
The sturdy rubberized grip and aluminum clip make it easy for the tool to be secured on a golfer's pocket
The sturdy rubberized grip and aluminum clip make it easy for the tool to be secured on a golfer's pocket
Here’s a breakdown of everything packed in the Ascent Golf’s Best Tool:
  • Bottle opener that also features a screwdriver
  • Club cleaning brush
  • Club groove cleaner (which can be used as a divot repair tool)
  • Golf shoe cleat tightener
  • Magnetic ball marker
  • Stroke count clicker, built with a quick reset button
“With spring approaching, now is the time to purchase the latest item for your golf game,” Sert says. “Your concentration —and, consequently, handicap— will likely improve noticeably this season as a result.”

We also recommend

Trade In Your Clubs for the Newest Golf Equipment with the PGA Value Guide
Latest
Trade In Your Clubs for the Newest Golf Equipment with the PGA Value Guide
A PGA Jr. League player at Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Dave Puente/PGA of America)
Equipment
What to Know About New Youth Golf Equipment
Golf balls during a practice round for the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 21, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Matthew Harris/PGA of America)
Equipment
Finding the Perfect Club Grips & Golf Balls
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech