Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

aboutGolf Helps Everyone be a Part of the Ryder Cup Action

Published on

As part of our Ryder Cup coverage, we teamed up with aboutGolf to help us showcase Marco Simone, share coaching tips from the action and just have some fun in their incredible golf simulators.
aboutGOLF's indoor golf & entertainment platform is renowned for its authentic playing experience, from tee to green. aG also boasts a cloud-powered data platform to capture and analyze every shot, fresh courses and games to keep participants engaged, and a global community to connect, compete, and play with. Adding to the fun, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club as well as past and future Ryder Cup venues are available on aboutGolf's platforms.
Check it out:
This included awesome course flyovers with Lou Guzzi, PGA:
Helpful tips from the action in Rome with Michelle Edgar, PGA:
And just some good old fashion fun at PGA Frisco:

We also recommend

Putt Better Under Pressure With This Simple Putting Tip
quick coaching
Putt Better Under Pressure With This Simple Putting Tip
Three Ways You Can Copy Viktor Hovland's Short Game Wizardry at the Ryder Cup
quick coaching
Three Ways You Can Copy Viktor Hovland's Short Game Wizardry at the Ryder Cup
Best Golf Courses to Play in Italy
Travel
Best Golf Courses to Play in Italy
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech