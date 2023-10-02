aboutGolf Helps Everyone be a Part of the Ryder Cup Action

As part of our Ryder Cup coverage, we teamed up with aboutGolf to help us showcase Marco Simone, share coaching tips from the action and just have some fun in their incredible golf simulators.

aboutGOLF 's indoor golf & entertainment platform is renowned for its authentic playing experience, from tee to green. aG also boasts a cloud-powered data platform to capture and analyze every shot, fresh courses and games to keep participants engaged, and a global community to connect, compete, and play with. Adding to the fun, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club as well as past and future Ryder Cup venues are available on aboutGolf's platforms.

Check it out:

This included awesome course flyovers with Lou Guzzi, PGA:

Helpful tips from the action in Rome with Michelle Edgar, PGA:

And just some good old fashion fun at PGA Frisco: