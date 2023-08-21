AJGA to Host FORE HIRE’s Women Who Want to Work in Golf Fall Program

FORE HIRE announced that its Women Who Want to Work in Golf fall program will be held at the American Junior Golf Association’s (AJGA) headquarters in Braselton, Georgia, Nov. 5-7.

Women Who Want to Work in Golf provides a unique opportunity for education, professional development, career advancement and connection to potential employers. It is also designed to increase awareness of the availability of talented women looking to enter the golf business.

The November sessions are presented in partnership with PGA Career Services. To be eligible, applicants must have played women’s college golf at any level during their college career and must be seeking full-time employment. Women of all ages are encouraged to apply. Those selected will be awarded a stipend for travel, hotel, meals and entertainment.

Among the program’s highlights:

A career-exploration session

An in-depth look at the many career options available

Roundtable networking sessions and events with key industry professionals

Panel discussions featuring leaders from golf companies and organizations

Headshots, resume updates and mock interview sessions

A women’s networking clinic will be held on the final day, hosted by The Golf Club of Georgia.

"Opening our headquarters for the Women Who Want to Work in Golf program is an honor and something we are very proud to do,” AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin said. “By hosting the event at our headquarters, we are providing opportunities, and continuing to position ourselves at the forefront of fostering a workplace where talent and passion thrive."

As in the spring, the program’s objectives are to raise awareness of the many opportunities available within the industry; increase understanding of skills necessary to secure specific positions and provide an opportunity to network and connect to opportunities for employment.

“We’ve received wonderful feedback from our May event and are pleased that we have already placed several deserving candidates into quality jobs within the industry," says FORE HIRE President and Founder Courtney Trimble. "Aside from the camaraderie and information-sharing sessions, I think it was great to get so many thoughtful women into the same room, and introduce them to all the opportunities that are around the game that we all love. The sponsors also left the event confident there are many talented women looking to enter the golf industry. I’m excited to be able to do that again in Georgia in November.”

Applications for the program open today. Click here to apply. The deadline is September 15th at 6 p.m. ET. For more information, contact Courtney Trimble: info@forehireus.com or visit forehireus.com.

If you are interested in a career in golf, please visit pga.org/workingolf to book a free career consultation with a PGA Consultant.