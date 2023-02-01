Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Game Changers

An Ode to the GOAT: Sports World Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement 

Published on
Tom Brady plays a shot during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

After 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and a bevy of NFL records set, Tom Brady is calling it a career.
Quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three seasons and long-time signal-caller for the New England Patriots, Brady sent out a succinct but emotional message on his social media platforms Feb. 1, saying, “I’ll get to the point right away — I’m retiring. For good.”
Brady thanked his family, friends, coaches, teammates and competitors for “allowing him to live his absolute dream.”
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Brady.
Reactions from across the world of sports poured in, congratulating Brady on an illustrious career:
PGA of America
J.J. Watt
Harry Kane
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Trout
PGA TOUR
Michigan Golf
Jane Castor
Ronde Barber

