Game Changers
An Ode to the GOAT: Sports World Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement
Tom Brady plays a shot during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
Reactions from across the world of sports poured in, congratulating Brady on an illustrious career:
PGA of America
23 seasons. 7x Super Bowl Champion. 🏈— PGA of America (@PGA) February 1, 2023
Congrats on an epic career @TomBrady … here's to a few more rounds of golf. ⛳️ 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZcTp8lBrQW
J.J. Watt
Greatest of All Time.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023
No question, no debate.
It’s been an honor and a privilege.
🐐
PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u
Harry Kane
Congrats on an amazing career @TomBrady! The 🐐— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 1, 2023
See you on the golf course soon 🙌 https://t.co/qx1g4dwttu
New England Patriots
Quite the ride indeed.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2023
Thank you again, @TomBrady. https://t.co/F47CHUQT7p
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#ThankYouTom 🙏🐐 pic.twitter.com/VTOYBpAk2R— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2023
Mike Trout
Best to ever do it 🐐 https://t.co/VWLkLdXO2n— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) February 1, 2023
PGA TOUR
Bump. https://t.co/ARb7zQ7APx— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2023
Michigan Golf
When should we set up the tee time, @TomBrady?— Michigan Men’s Golf (@umichmgolf) February 1, 2023
The @umichgolfcourse folklore is you can drive No. 13 with an iron ... let's see it!#GoBlue https://t.co/Ix44uKUEAA
Jane Castor
The GOAT will always be a part of our Champa Bay family. 🏆 Thank you, @TomBrady, for the grit, spirit, and amazing memories. We'll look for you on the golf course!— Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 1, 2023
Ronde Barber
It was a pleasure watching you thrive in Tampa, Tom! Best of luck in whatever is next. And, no excuses now on that golf game! 🏌️😁 https://t.co/gGTZUJevoX— Rondé Barber (@rondebarber) February 1, 2023