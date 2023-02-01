An Ode to the GOAT: Sports World Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement 

After 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and a bevy of NFL records set, Tom Brady is calling it a career.

Quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three seasons and long-time signal-caller for the New England Patriots, Brady sent out a succinct but emotional message on his social media platforms Feb. 1, saying, “I’ll get to the point right away — I’m retiring. For good.”

Brady thanked his family, friends, coaches, teammates and competitors for “allowing him to live his absolute dream.”

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Brady.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Reactions from across the world of sports poured in, congratulating Brady on an illustrious career:

PGA of America

23 seasons. 7x Super Bowl Champion. 🏈



Congrats on an epic career @TomBrady … here's to a few more rounds of golf. ⛳️ 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZcTp8lBrQW — PGA of America (@PGA) February 1, 2023

J.J. Watt

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Harry Kane

Congrats on an amazing career @TomBrady! The 🐐



See you on the golf course soon 🙌 https://t.co/qx1g4dwttu — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 1, 2023

New England Patriots

Quite the ride indeed.



Thank you again, @TomBrady. https://t.co/F47CHUQT7p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Trout

Best to ever do it 🐐 https://t.co/VWLkLdXO2n — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) February 1, 2023

PGA TOUR

Michigan Golf

When should we set up the tee time, @TomBrady?



The @umichgolfcourse folklore is you can drive No. 13 with an iron ... let's see it!#GoBlue https://t.co/Ix44uKUEAA — Michigan Men’s Golf (@umichmgolf) February 1, 2023

Jane Castor

The GOAT will always be a part of our Champa Bay family. 🏆 Thank you, @TomBrady, for the grit, spirit, and amazing memories. We'll look for you on the golf course! — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 1, 2023

Ronde Barber

It was a pleasure watching you thrive in Tampa, Tom! Best of luck in whatever is next. And, no excuses now on that golf game! 🏌️😁 https://t.co/gGTZUJevoX — Rondé Barber (@rondebarber) February 1, 2023

Find a Coach Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area. Search Now





