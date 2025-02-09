Arizona Golf Trips: Why The Wigwam Resort in Phoenix is a Must-Play

For several decades, Litchfield Park, Arizona’s Wigwam Resort has welcomed thousands upon thousands of guests from all over the world.

The primary reasons? Fifty-four holes of championship golf — all in one picturesque location.

Not only does the resort provide guests three 18-hole championship courses, but each course is far different from one another.

“As a result, guests have a rare opportunity to play three distinct courses without having to leave the property,” says Rick Cicci, the resort's PGA Director of Golf. “Each of our courses offer something truly special for every golfer.”

Arizona’s Monster

Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., the Gold Course challenges golfers of all skill levels and experiences, just as it has the last 60 years. A par-72 layout that’s 7,345 yards long from the tips, the Gold is also known as “Arizona’s Monster,” and for good reason.

A host of many professional tournaments, including U.S. Open qualifiers, “Arizona’s Monster” has challenging push-up greens that will test even the best putters. Not to mention, it has very, long narrow fairways too, which require precision on every single hole.

Also designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., the Blue Course provides golfers an entirely different experience than Gold does, as it’s much shorter — only 6,000 yards long from the back tees.

“It’s more forgiving and has wide fairways as well, making it perfect for those looking to sharpen their short games or enjoy fun, fast rounds,” Cicci says.

Wigwam's Blue Course.

Don’t let the Blue Course’s length (or lack thereof) fool you, though. It is certainly challenging for everyone that tees off on it, whether they’re seasoned veterans or beginners.

Red Ends With Challenge

Unlike the Gold and Blue, the Red Course was designed by a completely different architect, Robert “Red” Lawrence, an Arizona Golf Hall of Fame member.

A rather traditional layout overall, the course — especially its last four holes — will also challenge golfers of all experiences, as it’s 6,852 yards long from the back tees. In fact, some believe its last four holes are the most difficult closing holes in the entire Phoenix area.

The views and conditions on Wigwam's three courses are top-notch.

“The Red Course offers a mix of traditional and modern designs with multiple water features and doglegs,” Cicci says. “Together, the Gold, Blue and Red Courses create a variety of options for golfers of all skill levels.”

Prior to (or after) teeing up at one of these three championship courses, Wigwam Resort guests are welcomed to utilize its world-class practice facilities, while acquiring onsite coaching from the resort's PGA of America Golf Professionals, too.

In addition, they’ll be able to witness the continuous upgrades that are occurring not only at these facilities, but on the courses themselves, from their bunkers, to their greens, to their overall landscaping.

“Our future plans will focus on preserving our courses’ integrities, while also introducing enhancements that elevate playability and overall guest satisfaction,” Cicci emphasizes. “We’re committed to maintaining pristine course conditions to ensure every round — at every course — is memorable.”

