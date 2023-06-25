Baltusrol's Best: Ruoning Yin Wins 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Another champion at historic Baltusrol has been crowned.

After a final round 67 that included five birdies, Ruoning Yin of China rose above the fray of frenetic leaderboard to win the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at 8-under.

Yuka Saso of Japan fired a 66 and came up one shot short, finishing in sole second at 7-under while Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, Megan Khang, Xiyu Lin of China, Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Spain's Carlota Ciganda finished tied for third.

Rose Zhang, making her major championship debut as a professional, finished in a tie for sixth.

Yin's win at Baltusrol makes two for her on the year, as she won for the first time on the LPGA at the 2023 Dio Implant Open in Los Angeles. Her victory makes her the second woman from China to win a major championship, following Shanshan Fang who also captured the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2012.

Knowing she needed to make something happen to emerge victorious, Yin evaded the lurking water on the 18th hole, and knocked in a clutch putt for birdie to get to 8-under.

“I saw Yuka make an incredible birdie, so I knew I had to make birdie at the 18th hole to win the Championship,” said Yin.

“I’m glad I did it.”

Originally from Shanghai and now living in Orlando, Yin started her campaign on the LPGA last year, and turned on the jets in 2023, with two wins to add to her three from her time on the China LPGA Tour.

With the win at Baltusrol, Yin receives a first-place prize of $1.5 million, a portion of the record $10 million purse that was announced earlier this week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

But all Yin really cared about all day?

“No three putts,” she said after her win. “I didn’t care if I won or not, just no three putts.

“And I did that, too.”