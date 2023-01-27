Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Bluetooth Belts, Golf Bags With Built-In Pull Carts and More: New Products in 2023

Published on
Attendees test Puttview technology during the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County Convention Center on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America)

Remember the wonder of what the future could hold after watching “The Jetsons” for the first time? Walking through the PGA Show’s New Product Zone provides the same awe of what the future of golf holds. 
Gavin Parker, PGA, highlights the exciting and inventive products coming to market in 2023 by starting with a visit to Boomin Belts. It’s a Bluetooth speaker that, of all places, connects to your belt buckle. Pull carts are also helpful to have when walking, and Parker showcases how the future is now with a golf bag that has a pull cart built into it. 
Check out those products, a tee, swing trainer, rangefinder, and more that Parker looked at in the video here:

