Boost Your Driving Distance: One Essential Tip for More Yardage Off the Tee"

By Ryan Adams, PGA
There's nothing better than a big drive down the center of the fairway. The issue most golfers have is . . . how do you hit long and straight drives more consistently?
A good start is to focus on hitting the middle of the clubface consistently, no matter if there's a lot of speed or not. When you hit the center flush, the flight is true and straight versus a non-center strike that can get off line quickly.
PGA of America Golf Professional Tim Cusick, who's the Head Coach at the PGA Coaching Center in Frisco, Texas, has a great "feels" drill to use the next time you're practicing. As Tim says in the clip below, feeling what it's like to deliver the clubface to the center of the ball is a great first step to better contact . . . and longer drives!
Tim Cusick is a PGA Coach in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.

