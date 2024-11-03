Boost Your Swing Speed With These Two Core Exercises

Over the years, as a seasoned PGA Coach, I've come to realize that core strength is the unsung hero of a great golf swing.

It's not just about swinging your arms; it's about harnessing the power from your entire body. By building core strength, we can significantly improve our swings, adding distance and accuracy. Today, I'm excited to share some insights and practical drills to integrate into your fitness routine.

Understanding Core Strength in Golf

The core isn't just your abs; it encompasses every muscle that connects your upper and lower body. A strong core stabilizes your balance and power transfer through your swing, leading to more control and less strain on other parts of your body. Building core strength doesn't just enhance your golf game; it adds to your overall physical fitness.

Like mastering golf itself, improving core strength requires consistency. Make sure to incorporate core exercises into your routine at least 3 times a week. It's not about long hours, but about doing the correct exercises regularly.

Focusing on the quality of each repetition is more beneficial than sheer numbers. Engage your core completely during each exercise. This approach not only wards off injuries but also ensures that the effective muscles are engaged, yielding faster results.

Step-by-Step Drill 1: The Plank Challenge

Front plank.

Planks are a perfect drill to boost core strength and enhance endurance.

Step 1: Begin by lying face down on the mat. Place your forearms on the mat with your elbows aligned beneath your shoulders and your arms parallel to your body at about shoulder-width distance.

Step 2: Prop your body up onto your toes and forearms while keeping your torso straight and rigid. Your body should form a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles.

Step 3: Engage your core by pulling your belly button into your spine. Hold this position for as long as you can without compromising your form. Start with 30 seconds and gradually work your way to a minute or more.

Step 4: Rest for a minute and repeat it three times. As you gain strength, challenge yourself to extend hold times.

Step-by-Step Drill 2: Russian Twists

Rotational exercises like Russian twists can greatly enhance core stability, which is crucial for robust and powerful golf swings.

Step 1: Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight.

Step 2: Clasp your hands together in front of you. For an added challenge, hold a weight or a medicine ball.

Step 3: Lift your feet off the ground, balancing on your sit bones.

Step 4: Rotate your torso to the right, bringing your clasped hands beside your hip. Then, rotate to the left in a controlled manner, engaging your core throughout.

Step 5: Perform 10-15 twists on each side. Focus on maintaining a steady rhythm and complete control of the movement.

Enhancing your core strength with these specific drills will not only refine your golf swing but also support your body's overall stability and endurance. Remember, progress is a gradual journey. By integrating these principles and exercises into your routine, you'll be well on your way to playing stronger, longer, and more controlled rounds.

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.