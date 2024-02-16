Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA Women's Scoring Record — Who Are Golf's Comparisons?

By Ryan Adams
Published on

It didn't take long to make a little history for Caitlin Clark.
Playing against Michigan on Feb. 15 in Iowa City for her Iowa Hawkeyes, college basketball's biggest star became the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer with 3,528 points. Clark nailed a long three-pointer to pass former Washington star Kelsey Plum at 3,527 points.
"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo-3 for the record. C'mon now," Clark said after the game.
The new record certainly cements Clark's legacy as one of women's college basketball's best players . . . which makes us think — who are her golf comparisons? We have the list of all-time women's greats below, ranked by wins.
Kathy Whitworth (88 wins)
Mickey Wright (82 wins)
Annika Sörenstam  (72 wins)
Louise Suggs (61 wins)
Patty Berg (60 wins)

We also recommend

Judy Rankin Named Recipient of 2024 PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism
From the PGA
Judy Rankin Named Recipient of 2024 PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism
Ten Players Who've Won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and AIG Women's Open
Category - Major Events
Ten Players Who've Won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and AIG Women's Open
Suzy Whaley 'Incredibly Honored' to Join Golf Legends in PGA of America Hall of Fame
Game Changers
Suzy Whaley 'Incredibly Honored' to Join Golf Legends in PGA of America Hall of Fame
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech