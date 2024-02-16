Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA Women's Scoring Record — Who Are Golf's Comparisons?

It didn't take long to make a little history for Caitlin Clark.

Playing against Michigan on Feb. 15 in Iowa City for her Iowa Hawkeyes, college basketball's biggest star became the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer with 3,528 points. Clark nailed a long three-pointer to pass former Washington star Kelsey Plum at 3,527 points.

"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo-3 for the record. C'mon now," Clark said after the game.

The new record certainly cements Clark's legacy as one of women's college basketball's best players . . . which makes us think — who are her golf comparisons? We have the list of all-time women's greats below, ranked by wins.

Kathy Whitworth (88 wins)

Mickey Wright (82 wins)

Annika Sörenstam (72 wins)

Louise Suggs (61 wins)

Patty Berg (60 wins)