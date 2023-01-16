Clutch Kim: Two Tips to Improve Your Chipping Under Pressure

One look at the leaderboard and it’s easy to point to Si Woo Kim’s back-to-back 64s at the 2023 Sony Open as the clutch performances that helped him come from behind and win by one over Hayden Buckley.

Even more clutch, however, was his chip shot on the 17th hole at Waialae Country Club. When it mattered most after a Buckley birdie, Kim dialed-up a beautiful play from behind the green, his ball rolling in for birdie — ultimately, the winning difference.

SI WOO HIM 🔥



An incredible chip-in from Si Woo Kim answering @HBuckley13’s birdie @SonyOpenHawaii. pic.twitter.com/0cgRc3cfKD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 16, 2023

Below are two tips you can use to follow Kim’s lead and hit the chips you need under pressure.