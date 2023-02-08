Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
From the PGA

Craig Kessler Named Chief Operating Officer of the PGA of America

Published on

Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

The PGA of America today announced that former Topgolf executive Craig Kessler has been named Chief Operating Officer. Kessler, who served as COO and Head of Emerging Concepts at Topgolf from 2016-21, will report to PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. Kessler, who begins his new duties on March 6, will be based at PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America.

Most recently, Kessler served as Chief Executive Officer of Buff City Soap, a fast-growing, experiential retail company based in Dallas. Buff City has grown from 100 to 260 locations since Kessler joined as CEO. Today, the brand has stores in 32 states.
Craig Kessler
Craig Kessler
“I always admired Craig's knowledge and love of the game, appreciated his partnership while he was at Topgolf and was thrilled when his name surfaced through the search committee,” said Waugh. “We are all grateful that he is excited to bring his passion and expertise back to the game and our Members. For the first time in history there are now more off-course golfers than on-course, so his track record of innovation and growth has never been more relevant or welcome.

“His proven success as a culture builder and broad operating experience across the game and varied businesses will bring a fresh perspective to the enormous strides we have made on behalf of our Members and the game at large over the past few years. I am grateful to M.G. (Orender) and the search committee for surfacing and vetting such an impressive group of extremely talented executives and settling on such an ideal choice from a very long list.”

Said PGA of America President John Lindert, “On behalf of the Officers and Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Craig to the PGA of America team. We would like to thank the members of the search committee and look forward to working alongside Craig as we continue to grow the game and impact the lives of our Members.”

Kessler brings a passion for golf and an extensive operating and financial background to the PGA of America. While at Topgolf, the company experienced explosive growth from 25 venues to 70, and to more than 25,000 employees. Kessler served as the primary point of contact between Topgolf and the PGA, and during his tenure Topgolf employed more than 60 PGA Members.
“PGA Professionals have had a significant impact on my life,” said Kessler. “They’ve taught me, my wife, and our boys how to play the game we love. The opportunity to play a part in helping the PGA of America serve our Members and grow the game is both exciting and meaningful.”
Kessler earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University. He began his career with the global management consulting
firm McKinsey & Company. From there, he became an operating partner at
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) and Providence Equity Partners, two private equity
firms, before joining Topgolf full-time in 2016. During this phase of his career, Kessler worked to evaluate potential investment opportunities and he worked side-by-side with company management teams to improve company performance.

“The search process was thorough and inclusive with nearly 200 candidates vetted,” said PGA of America Past President M.G. Orender, who chaired the search committee. “Each of the finalists was exceptional, but Craig uniquely possesses all the elements we were looking for. He had been COO and presided over the exponential growth of Topgolf. He then gained valuable experience at Buff City Soap bringing multiple operating teams across several office locations together under one roof while launching a very successful culture rebuild. He also committed to go through PGA Education to fully understand what our Members experience. Craig brings the total package.”

We also recommend

The PGA of America Names Paul Earnest, PGA, as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco
From the PGA
The PGA of America Names Paul Earnest, PGA, as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco
Gideon Yu and the other new board members are sworn in by PGA Honorary President Suzy Whaley during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)
From the PGA
San Francisco 49ers Co-Owner Gideon Yu Joins PGA of America Board of Directors as Independent Director
The newly elected PGA of America Vice President Don Rea Jr., 43rd PGA of America President John Lindert, and new PGA of America Secretary Nathan Charnes pose for a photo during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)
From the PGA
Michigan PGA Section Member John Lindert Elected 43rd President of the PGA of America
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech