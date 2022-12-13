The PGA of America Names Paul Earnest, PGA, as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco

PGA Member Paul Earnest was named the PGA Director of Golf and Operations of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.



Earnest will lead all golf and club functions and operations at the facility, including the guest and membership experience, golf events, The Swing—a lighted 10-hole short course, and The Dance Floor—a 2-acre putting course within the PGA District, the PGA Coaching Center and the Fields Ranch practice facility. He will also support the agronomy efforts coordinated with the PGA and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Earnest is a Past President of the Northern Texas PGA Section and was the Section’s 2015 Golf Professional of the Year.

“PGA Frisco presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build the most all-encompassing destination in golf, and Paul Earnest is uniquely qualified to lead the way for our Golf Operations team and activate the dream,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “In creating PGA Frisco, we aligned with world-class partners to design a first-of-its-kind golf laboratory, playground and commercial center. Paul’s extensive experience in golf industry executive management builds upon our vision of providing a truly innovative golf experience that will attract, excite and engage new golfers and fans from across the world.”

Earnest comes to PGA Frisco after five years as the Regional General Manager of The Woodlands Country Club near Houston, where he oversaw the 99-hole private, non-equity club. He directed golf, tennis and food & beverage operations across five independent clubhouses, including private events, sales and marketing. The Woodlands Country Club serves over 3,500 memberships and has a team of more than 300 employees.

Earnest previously spent 20 years as the PGA Director of Golf at Four Seasons Resort & Club in Irving, Texas. As part of the Executive Management Committee for the resort, his responsibilities included overseeing $2 million in golf shop operation and retail sales, as well as direction of all instructional programs, including the Byron Nelson Golf School. He served as PGA Host Professional for the annual PGA TOUR stop now known as the AT&T Byron Nelson. He has also served on the National Advisory Staff for Cleveland/Srixon for approximately 20 years.

A drone view of Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. (Photo by Matt Hahn/PGA of America)

The 660-acre, $550 million PGA Frisco campus will open to the public in Spring 2023 and feature unique destinations encompassing: Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, with two 18-hole championship golf courses—Fields Ranch East designed by Gil Hanse, and Fields Ranch West designed by Beau Welling; a world-class clubhouse; a performance center; the Omni PGA Frisco Resort with 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 private ranch houses; and the PGA District, featuring a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor golf-centered entertainment area, shopping and dining. In addition, there is a 30-acre practice facility that includes a 2-acre putting course, The Dance Floor; and a par-3, 10-hole short course, The Swing. PGA Frisco also features the recently opened “Home of the PGA of America” and Northern Texas PGA Section Headquarters.

“We are excited to have Paul join the team at PGA Frisco to spearhead golf operations for Fields Ranch,” said Blake Rowling, President of TRT Holdings. “He will be a tremendous asset to the property and will have an integral role in helping build the experience in the new home of modern American golf.”

Over the next 12 years, Fields Ranch will host 26 high-profile Championships. Among those events are the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (2023, 2029), National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship (beginning in 2023), PGA Professional Championship (2024, 2030, 2033), KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2025, 2031) and the PGA Championship (2027, 2034).

“Paul Earnest has extensive high-end resort and private club experience and is perfect for the role of PGA Director of Golf at Fields Ranch and PGA Frisco,” said PGA of America Chief Membership Officer John Easterbrook, PGA. “He has proven to be one of the best mentors and leaders in the PGA, and his passion to develop talent will be showcased here at the PGA's new home. Under Paul’s direction, we are expecting this to be one of the most unique and innovative golf experiences in the world.”

“It’s such a privilege to have this opportunity to be the Director of Golf at PGA Frisco and the Fields Ranch golf club,” said Earnest. “I look forward to leading a team that our PGA Members will take pride in. We’re looking to deliver excellence and create lifetime memories, both from our championships and from daily play with our members and guests. I feel humbled, yet excited, to be able to watch it come together.”

Earnest grew up playing golf in Houston and played collegiately for the University of Texas from 1982-86, playing with the likes of 1996 PGA Champion Mark Brooks and Golf Channel Commentator Brandel Chamblee. The team finished second in the nation during Earnest’s freshman year.

