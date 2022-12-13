RDUgolf Tour and The Pitt6 Win 2022 City Tour Championship

It was a tale of two Championships at the 2022 City Tour Championship at Sea Island Golf Club this past weekend: The Best Ball division was won by a dominant wire-to-wire victory while a playoff was needed to decide the Scramble division.

The 2022 City Tour Championship featured a 240 player field competing in two formats: Best Ball and Scramble. Each of the 45 participating teams contained two or three player pairs with the lowest two-pair scores counting towards their team’s total.

The City Tour is a golf tournament series for amateur golfers representing themselves, ages 21+ that organizes local golf tournaments in major cities throughout the summer, culminating in a National Championship.

In the Best Ball Team Division, RDUgolf Tour (17-under par) from Raleigh, N.C., shot 7-under par on Sunday to win by a commanding nine strokes over Proper Rules Boys (8-under par) of Boston, Mass.

Andre's Army (3-under par) and Tumbleweeds (3-under par) finished tied for third place while Seal Team 6 (2-under par) was fifth.

Jacob Van Leeuwen and John Gagliano (14-under par 130) were the deciding factor in the RDUgolf Tour’s team win. The duo shot 7-under par 65 in consecutive rounds to finish first on the Best Ball Pair leaderboard.

Following Saturday’s opening round, the eventual medalists were a single stroke behind Andre’s Army’s Henry Hall and Justin Efron (4-under par).

“Starting the final round, we didn’t have the target on our back as the leading pair,” said Gagliano. “We were able to swing free and really go after it.”

“We wanted to come out and play our game just like we did yesterday,” said Van Leeuwen. “We were more focused on holding on to our team's lead.”

Best Ball Medalist Pair: Jacob Van Leeuwen & John Gagliano

The Scramble division had everyone on their toes until the final putt dropped. The Pitt6 (31-under par) from Pittsburgh, Pa., and Nap Town (31-under par) from Indianapolis, Ind., started and finished the final round deadlocked, leading to a one-hole playoff.

The Pitt6 registered a par in the playoff to seal the victory. Mark Bondi and Michael Dugan (10-under par 62) and Spencer Kuhn and Nate Brinker (5-under par 67) combined to help Pitt6 shoot 15-under par in round two.

Champion Scramble Team: ThePitt6

Nap Town was led by Brandon Pollom and Ryan Small who needed a strong finish to force a playoff in the Scramble Team Championship.

“We made a couple long putts and that was our spark,” said Small. “Brandon and I were standing on 16 tee with three holes to play, at only 4-under, we knew we needed to make something happen.”

Scramble Medalist Pair: Brandon Pollom & Ryan Small

Pollom and Small proceeded to birdie the par-3 16th and par 4 17th holes before eagling the par-5 18th. They finished at 16-under par 128 to claim first place in the Scramble Pair.

Stoos's Cabooses (24-under par) finished third in the team Scramble followed by Deniscos Army (23-under par) in fourth and Tiger’s (22-under par) in fifth place.