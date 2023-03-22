Detailed Event Schedule Announced for 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA Frisco, July 31-Aug. 2

Following the tremendous success of the 2023 PGA Show in January, the strong golf industry response to the mid-season PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA Frisco, July 31 – Aug. 2, is quickly filling exhibit hall space at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The detailed schedule for the three-day Summit was announced March 22. PGA Professional and buyer registration, as well as housing information, will be announced soon and available at PGABuyingSummit.com

The PGA Buying & Education Summit will bring together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to meet with a curated group of top golf brands showcasing the latest innovations and trends in apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle products. The Summit will offer opportunities for sourcing products, learning new business strategies and networking with industry peers during fun, experiential events across the PGA Frisco campus and the PGA District golf entertainment spaces.

The Dance Floor putting course. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

“The response to the mid-season PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA Frisco has been exceptionally positive and we are approaching a sellout of exhibit spaces in the ballrooms of Omni PGA Frisco Resort,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “We are working with interested manufacturers to accommodate as many as possible. And we look forward to providing participating companies, PGA Professionals and buyers with a productive and fun experience at the event, and within the exciting new home of the PGA of America at PGA Frisco.”

The Summit will begin on Monday, July 31 with a full day for One2One Buying Appointments at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, and the PGA Education Conference at the new state-of-the-art PGA Frisco Professional Development Center inside the Home of the PGA of America.

The exhibit floor will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Golf equipment and technology demonstrations and education will take place simultaneously at the PGA District, adjacent to the Resort.

The Swing short course at PGA Frisco. (Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

Each evening will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected. There will be a welcome reception and fashion show at Omni PGA Frisco Resort on Monday; and Demo Night product testing at the PGA District on Tuesday. Both nights also will feature networking events and fun golf competitions within the PGA District, which features The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre, putting course; The Swing, a lighted, 10-hole, par-3 short course; The Ice House with six live hitting bays; Lounge by Topgolf, featuring Topgolf Swing Suite technology and a variety of virtual games; and the 12,000 square-foot PGA Coaching Center.

2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit Schedule of Events

(Preliminary Schedule as of 3/22/2023, updated regularly at PGABuyingSummit.com )

Monday, July 31

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One2One Buyer Appointments (invitation only), Omni PGA Frisco Resort

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PGA Education Conference, PGA Professional Development Center

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fashion Show & Welcome Reception, Omni PGA Frisco Resort

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Dance Floor Putting Contest, PGA District

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Swing Par 3 Tee Times (reserved in advance), PGA District

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. After Hours at Lounge by Topgolf & Icehouse, PGA District

Tuesday, Aug. 1

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ballroom Exhibits, Omni PGA Frisco Resort

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Equipment & Technology Education, PGA Coaching Center, PGA District

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Demo Night, PGA Coaching Center, PGA District

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Dance Floor Putting Contest, PGA District

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Swing Par 3 Tee Times (reserved in advance), PGA District

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. After Hours at Lounge by Topgolf & Icehouse, PGA District

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ballroom Exhibits, Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Organized tours of the new PGA Frisco campus are also being planned during event days. The new Home of the PGA of America officially opened in August 2022. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA District are opening to the public in May 2023.

The PGA Frisco Campus at the PGA Frisco Golf Course on October 3, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)