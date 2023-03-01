FORE HIRE Launches "Women Who Want to Work in Golf" Program

FORE HIRE announced March 1 that it has launched the “Women Who Want to Work in Golf” program, created for former and current college golfers who are interested in pursuing a career in the golf industry.

The program will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for education, professional development, career advancement and direct connection to potential employers. It is also designed to increase awareness of the availability of talented women looking to enter the golf business.

“Women Who Want to Work in Golf” sessions are May 21-23, and the program will be in Scottsdale, Arizona, held in conjunction with the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. The program is presented in partnership with PGA Career Services and is hosted by PING. Moon Golf continues to support FORE HIRE in its women’s initiatives. The program has been created in collaboration with the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

To be eligible, applicants must have played women’s college golf at any level during their college career and must be seeking full-time employment. Women of all ages are encouraged to apply by clicking here . The deadline is Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. ET and up to 30 women will be accepted into the first program.

Rose Zhang of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates with teammates after winning the individual national title during the 2023 Division I Women's Golf Championship held at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

“When [FORE HIRE founder] Courtney Trimble approached us to be the host of the first FORE HIRE event, it was an easy decision,” says Stacey Solheim Pauwels, PING Executive Vice President. “Besides being in our own backyard, PING has a long history of supporting women both on and off the golf course. Courtney’s vision fits perfectly with our brand values, and we look forward to highlighting the many career paths and opportunities for women interested in working in the golf industry.”

Objectives of the program are to raise awareness of the many job opportunities available within the industry, increase understanding of the skills necessary to secure specific positions, and to provide an opportunity to network and connect to opportunities for employment.

“As participation in golf continues to grow, the demand for industry companies to expand their workforce has also grown, and with the ability of college golfers to play the game at a high level, it makes them even more marketable to potential employers,” says PGA Career Services Senior Director Scott Kmiec. “I have never seen a better time to consider a career in the game.”

The program will consist of attending the NCAA Women’s Division I Golf Championship, a behind-the-scenes look at PING Headquarters, roundtable networking sessions with key industry professionals, a panel discussion from golf companies and organizations, as well as updated headshots, resume updates and mock interview sessions.

A North Carolina A&T contestant during a practice round of the 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Those selected will be awarded a stipend for travel, hotel, meals and entertainment.